Here’s how leading queer dating service app Glii is revolutionising same-sex dating

Perfectly designed for the LGBTQ+ community, this location-based Indian app lets you arrange your perfect date with a pre-decided menu, location, venue, and budget.

I saw a meme today, which said, what else we here for, if not to fall in love. It’s 2022, and singles across the country are hopeful of finding “the one” this year. But most of them are done swiping fake profiles on dating apps. It’s true for the LGBTQ++ community too. They have been looking for safer solutions.

This is where Glii comes into the picture. The new era dating app allows gay, bisexual, lesbian, transgender, queer, LGBTQ++ people to book a restaurant table for a date with their match. Good food and a good date, what else do you want? They have an uber-cool Instagram handle, too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌈 GLII | Dating App📱 (@glii_in)

The app verifies every profile using Artificial Intelligence and helps singles find their desired match. The app does its best to offer a nice experience to its users by ensuring real and verified profiles based on each user’s preferences.

From finding you a match to booking a restaurant table for you, the app promises to give you a one-of-a-kind dating experience. Through the app, you will be able to arrange that perfect date with a pre-decided menu, location, venue, and budget. This means that you don’t need to worry about those last moment cancellations, month-end crunches, and the pressures that first dates usually bring along. The app gives gay, bisexual, lesbian, transgender, queer, LGBTQ++ friendly dating spots to millions of users.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌈 GLII | Dating App📱 (@glii_in)

At present, over 35K users have downloaded the app on Playstore. The app aims to touch the 1 lakh mark over the next six months. Its current users include lesbian, gay, trans, bisexual and queer people, who are on a constant lookout for a good match. Their in-app communities and Gli-hosted events are great for those looking forward to ending their dating woes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌈 GLII | Dating App📱 (@glii_in)

The app is pretty user-friendly too. It lets you clearly state what you are looking for. It comes with different filters and settings that you can use to tailor your matches. You can edit your profile anytime you want and follow like-minded individuals from different communities.

The founders of the app aim to continue blazing innovative paths with a meaningful impact on the community.