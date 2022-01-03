H&M opens the first virtual store in the metaverse

Get ready for a three-dimensional shopping experience in the metaverse, thanks to multinational clothing company Hennes & Mauritz AB, better known as H&M.

Yes, you read that right, and that’s not all. You can buy the virtually-selected clothes at the physical H&M stores too.

However, brands like Adidas, Zara and Nike entered the metaverse long back. So, what makes the Sweden-based company different from the others?

Read on to know what H&M’s venture into the metaverse entails

The Store

Located in CEEK City, the virtual H&M store allows customers to roam around and buy clothes — just like one does in the normal world. However, these garments can only be bought with the CEEK currency and are available for trial in the digital world only. Additionally, one can also buy these clothes from the physical store using CEEK currency.

CEEK shared the news of the launch on its official Twitter account, along with a clip showing how the store looks like. The video was posted with the caption, “Shopping in the #metaverse with $CEEK Concept VR store presented to @hm by #CEEK Creating mainstream use cases for $CEEK + scaling #Virtualreality beyond games.”[sic]

With this, H&M became the first metaverse clothing retail store in the metaverse.

CEEK city

CEEK city is the virtual adaptation of the actual world which till now was only associated with gaming. However, with the one-of-a-kind virtual apparel store in collaboration with H&M, CEEK VR is stepping into new zones. It is a platform where artists, digital content creators and athletes can get in touch with their fans. Several artists, including Lady Gaga, Ringo Starr and Demi Lovato, have performed virtually in this metaverse.

Hero and Feature Image Credit: CEEK/Twitter