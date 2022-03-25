Ho Gai Teri ‘Balle Balle Land’: Popstar Daler Mehndi launches Metaverse platform

Pop singing sensation Daler Mehndi has acquired a land in the Metaverse and named it Balle Balle Land. This marks India’s first Metaverse land acquisition. The singer aims to promote Punjabi and Sufi music across the world through the Metaverse platform.

After winning millions of hearts worldwide with India’s first Metaverse concert on Republic Day earlier this year, Mehndi is all set to introduce his new Metaverse platform Balle Balle Land.

Here’s everything we know about Daler Mehndi’s Balle Balle Land

Daler Mehndi’s bio on Instagram reads as follows: “First Metaverse Man, Owner of Balle Balle Land | Creator of Tunak Tunak & Tara Ra Ra | Singer | Composer|”. Mehndi joined the list of artists like Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, and Travis Scott among others who have performed in a Metaverse concert when he performed at India’s first concert in the Metaverse. The concert was attended by 20 million viewers across the world.

The Punjabi icon has been winning Indian hearts since the 90s when he took the pop music industry by storm with blockbuster tracks like “Ho gai teri balle” and “Bolo Tara ra ra”. He has shown his versatility and high range by singing for popular movies like Rang De Basanti and Bahubali.

“I went with an open mind on PartyNite Metaverse and it was a very rewarding experience. Audiences have moved online and I believe it is going to stay. The physical world has its own charm but with Metaverse, sky’s the limit. I really enjoyed performing on PartyNite and I wanted a permanent presence & hence created Balle Balle Land,” a report published in Business Today, quotes Mehndi as saying.

Balle Balle Land in the metaverse

The Metaverse Land has been launched by PartyNite. The platform was inaugurated by a larger-than-life avatar of Mehndi. The singer took to his Instagram handle to launch Balle Balle Land on March 19. “Balle Balle Land Passport NFT will also be dropped during this event. Future events, music concerts will happen in this land,” his post reads.

The Metaverse platform has been created by Gamitronics, a Hyderabad-based game studio with blockchain-powered playable NFTs. Balle Balle Land features a store that sells merchandise in the form of NFTs. The platform also houses an imposing golden statue of Mehndi. Balle Balle Land will host concerts for Mehndi and other artists. The singer also aims to use the Metaverse land to promote Punjabi and Sufi music all over the world.

