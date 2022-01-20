Indian celebrities who have launched their own NFTs

In the last year, Non-Fungible Tokens or NFTs have taken the world by storm. Blockchain-based digital collectibles have completely changed the way we look at investments and assets. Digital art, music, fashion statement pieces, film posters and much more, the NFT world has been growing like never before.

NFTs are crypto digital assets that exist within a blockchain and are unique and exclusive. Every NFT comes with its own unique code and it cannot be replicated.

The NFT business goes into billions as some of the most unique ones can cost millions. To put things into perspective, digital artist Beeple sold an NFT for USD 69 million at a Christie’s auction. Twitter founder Jack Dorsey sold his first tweet for 1,630.58 Ether, which comes to about USD 2.9 million at the time of sale.

If you are wondering what determines the worth of these NFTs, then read on.

Though there are no actual rule books to go by, the credibility of the art and artist in the physical world plays the most crucial role in deciding the price. The story behind the artwork, its nature and the social currency of the artist all have a role to play.

According to Vishakha Singh, VP, WazirX NFT Marketplace, “For NFTs of artworks that also have a physical presence, they are priced anywhere between 1-10 percent of the physical art piece. However, pricing is primarily decided by the creators of the NFT.” Since it cannot be replicated, every NFT becomes a rare piece of art. This ‘hard-to-get’ factor coupled with its utility in the digital as well as, for some, in the physical world makes up for its price.

Coming to the home grounds, there are no regulators to monitor crypto and NFTs in India yet. In March 2021, the government announced that all companies must show their investments made in cryptocurrencies.

Thus, Singh further added, “The Blockchain and Crypto Assets Council (BACC), a part of the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), is, for now, better equipped to devise guidelines. We will leave to government bodies to propose the right body to regulate it.”

2021 has proved that Indian celebrities, too, have been swayed by NFTs. From Amitabh Bachchan and Manish Malhotra to Yuvraj Singh, all have one thing in common — they all have joined this bandwagon and launched their own NFT collections.

Here are Indian celebrities who have launched their own NFTs