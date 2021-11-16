Instagram will now ask you to do a ‘video selfie’ verification login

Is the Metaverse upon us already? Instagram’s new ‘video selfie’ verification update has users freaking out, here’s all about how it works and what it means for you.

All about Instagram’s latest feature — video selfie verification

Instagram has implemented a new ‘video selfie verification’ update for users logging into their accounts. This new security move is reportedly an attempt to reduce the number of fake profiles and spam accounts on the platform. While this feat has been in the works for some time now, it was to be introduced last August yet delayed for technical reasons. Well, it’s finally here, available globally, and users weren’t expecting it. So how does the new security feat work?

As per screenshots from our social media team (who were also requested to do a video selfie verification login), the process begins with a “Take a video selfie” message, followed by a “We need a short video of turning your head in different directions. This will help us confirm that you’re a real person and confirm your identity.” Once you begin, a circular camera window pops up. Here, you’ll be required to position your face in the centre of the circle at eye level and be further directed to slowly do a head movement. Once you’re done, you see a message saying ‘Video selfie’ complete.

Instagram also confirms that this video will never be visible on the platform and will be deleted within 30 days. It also stated that it will not track or keep a record of any facial biometric data, however, it uses the video as proof of being a genuine user.

Until a few hours ago, only users creating a new account were required to do a ‘video selfie verification’. However, now a few business accounts have seen this security request too. You might be a bit surprised or taken back by this update but Instagram isn’t the first to be using video verification as a method of security. Tinder and Bumble actively use this security feature where users are requested to pose in a particular angle or direction.

All images: Screenshots & Unsplash