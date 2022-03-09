The iPhone SE (3rd gen) proves that excellence can be affordable too

At last evening’s Peak Performance event, Apple debuted an updated iPhone SE jacked in with 5G, and an A15 chip while retaining its old-gen design.

Back in 2020, the iPhone 12’s boxy design certainly stirred up the tech industry. Sure, it set a new aesthetic benchmark for smartphones and a turning point for the design of the Apple iPhone. But while some were impressed, others, not so much. The curved elegance of the previous-gen (iPhone 11) was truly cherished – It was sleek, smooth, and easy to hold. However, if you thought fans miss this, there’s still a whole different side of iPhone geeks still missing the iconic bezel silhouette used in the iPhone 6,7, and 8. Apple recognize this, and through the years, the SE was the designated line to retain that silhouette at sub-flagship prices. At last evening’s Peak Performance event, the SE gets a serious refresh, making us wonder if spending on top-line flagships is truly worth it.

iPhone SE price in India, specs, camera

First things first, let’s talk about the return of the vintage bezel. To accommodate this, the screen now measures at a standard 4.7 inches. To the rear, there’s just one 12-megapixel f/1.8 camera which comes jacked with a few photography software feats like contrast control and noise reduction to ensure it’s at par with contemporary smartphones and multi-camera setups. Don’t believe me? it boasts HDR4 and Deep Fusion, which are both found on the iPhone 13.

Under the hood rests a top-of-the-line A15 Bionic chip which promises not only 1.2x better graphics and speed but also improved control and usage of the battery – Something SE fans constantly cribbed about. So yeah, you can expect iPhone 13-grade gaming experiences without worrying about your battery. Speaking of which, the battery department has made a significant leap with this version.

While they haven’t said much about the battery capacity yet, they did confirm that we can expect up to 15 hours of video playback, up to 10 hours of streaming video playback, and up to 50 hours of audio playback. Connect a 20W or higher adapter to fast charge from zero to up to 50% charge in 30 minutes flat, easy. The design is certainly tougher than the full screen-bodied iPhones like the 11, 12, and 13s, which boasts the “toughest glass in a smartphone.” Also, while it may not be fully water-resistant, drops got nothing on this thanks to its IP67 rating.

Storage options remain the same – 64-GB, 128-GB, and 256-GB. Prices begin at Rs. 43,900 for the iPhone SE in India. Pre-order starting from 6:30 PM IST on 11 March and you’ll be able to find one in retail stores by 18 March.

Stay tuned to Lifestyle Asia India’s Instagram, Twitter, Facebook for more tech updates.

All images: Courtesy Apple