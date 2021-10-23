LSA Splurge Smart: 9 gadgets that’ll make Working-From-Home a lot better

Well, seems like WFH season’s getting extended for another year and in case you need to restock or bundle up on some fresh gear, here’s some of the best Work-From-Home tech on the market.
Let’s admit: When it comes to the WFH way of life, your gear can make it or break it for you. It affects your efficiency, focus, ease of activity and even health, so it’s evident why you need to make a few sensible investment decisions in this affair. After spending more than a year under working from home, I’ve also realised that having great WFH gear actually makes the process more bearable, be it your headphones, your desktop or any accessory on your home-office desk.
To help you step up your Work-From-Home tech game, we’re here to give you a scoop on some of the best tech-accessories on the market today. Splurge smart.
Best Work-From-Home tech to buy in 2021
If you’re like us, with a preference of having a subtle background songs while working, this is the headset you need. The top-of-the-line Apple audio accessory, the AirPods Max is absolutely amazing if you’re looking to simply zone into your work and cut off the noise. As an over-ear headphone, it’s also highly comfortable with its knit-mesh design and stainless steel frame that keeps things light. It boasts the brand’s new Spatial audio and dynamic head movement. Expect up to 20 hours of listening time.
Price: Rs 59,999
Available at Apple’s online store.
Sizing in at 27 inches and with HDR 10, this Samsung monitor is the best of all worlds. It’s smart, sleek and vivid, three things we’d expect from a great desktop. After hours, its Smart Hub is great for entertainment too. It also features sensational picture quality, day or night. Surrounding light is detected by a sensor to adjust brightness automatically, this is great for those working late hours. Dimensions? 1920 x 1080.
Price: Rs 28,000
Available at Amazon India.
Now here’s something you didn’t know you need. Using a mouse actually saves you some time thanks to how accessible it makes controlling. We’ve picked out one of the best in the game. It’s safe to say that a ‘gaming’ mouse would be much more accurate and efficient at its job than the one you find at your office desk. Well, that simply makes for great Work-From-Home tech. So here it is, it packs HX’s Pixart 3327 optical sensor with native DPI up to 6,200. It also features HyperX NGenuity for its 7 customizable buttons.
Price: Rs 4,290
Available at Amazon India.
We can all agree that laptops aren’t for everybody. Some simply prefer the flexibility and convenience of keyboards so we’ve picked out one that’s wireless and lightweight. More so, colourful too. Via Bluetooth, it can pair with Windows, Mac, Chrome OS android, iOS and AppleTV devices. It can also understand keystrokes and create shortcuts for you. It comes in black, grey, pink and navy.
Price: Rs 3,195
Available at Amazon India.
If you’re hopelessly addicted to coffee to keep yourself going through the day, join the club. Here’s our caffeine supplier. It uses both Coffeeza and Nespresso Original coffee capsules pods so you can pick your favourite brew. You also get 10 free capsules with the machine. In terms of design, it doesn’t really take up much space. More so, it’s super minimalist too.
Price: Rs 15,499
Available at Amazon India.
If you’re looking for a reliable laptop, this could be a great buy for you. With a 14-inch LED-Backlit, FHD display that’s compact yet vibrant, it run with a 2.1 GHz processor that can run up to 3.7 GHz Turbo Boost Speed. It also uses 4 cores and 8-GB of RAM that’s upgradeable up to 20-GB. It also comes jacked in with AMD Radeon Vega 8 Graphics making a great gaming option for after hour indulgences.
Price: Rs 52,990
Available on Amazon India.
All you night-owls who prefer keeping the lighting subtle yet efficient, we got you. We’ve handpicked this minimalist table-lamp from IKEA that’s perfect for all those hours of overtime. What’s also interesting about this lamp is that you can power it through the USB port on your computer or laptop. The lamp also consumes up to 85% less energy and lasts 20 times longer than incandescent bulbs.
Price: Rs 6,500
Available at Amazon India.
Making a good Zoom impression is important right? Well, most times, bad lighting and video quality can come in the way of that. So here’s a Work-From-Home tech solution you didn’t know you need. This Kiyo webcam is not only a great camera but is also adjustable too. You can play with brightness, contrasts and more. You even get a ring light that’s customizable. In terms of video quality, expect 1080p at 30-fps and 720p at 60-fps.
Price: Rs 25,999.
Available at Amazon India.
We actually spent some time with the Galaxy Buds Pro and we must admit, they’re spectacular Android audio accessories. Not just when it comes to music and sound quality, but in so many day-to-day ways too.
With an intelligent ANC (Active Noise Cancelling), it consistently switches between noise cancelling and fully adjustable ambient sound, allowing you to hear only what you want to. It also has a cool feature called ‘Voice Detect’ that automatically lowers the volumes when it hears you speak to someone. When it comes to the audio experience, its double speaker setup by AKG promises thump like no other. It also packs Dolby Head Tracking™. Expect 8 hours of play time – and 20 more in the case.
Price: Rs 17,990.
Available at Amazon India.