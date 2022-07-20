facebook
Master & Dynamic x Mercedes-AMG debut a racing-inspired audio-wear capsule
20 Jul 2022

Master & Dynamic x Mercedes-AMG debut a racing-inspired audio-wear capsule

Mikhail Gomes
Features Editor, Lifestyle Asia India & Contributor - Augustman
Master & Dynamic x Mercedes-AMG debut a racing-inspired audio-wear capsule
Master & Dynamic x Mercedes-AMG debut a racing-inspired audio-wear capsule

Master & Dynamic teams up with Mercedes-AMG over a super special, high-performance audio capsule, comprising headphones and earphones. Here’s all about it.

Audio-wear titan, Master & Dynamic and torque specialists, Mercedes-AMG link over a special edition series of headphones and earphones. They say, this special capsule is inspired by the “power, meticulous workmanship and daring design” expressed by the fierce Mercedes-AMG racing division and their on-road performance wing. Master & Dynamics encapsulates this emotion by creating a high-performance audio-wear capsule. More so, this isn’t just marketing buff, M&D actually infused various ingredients and special materials borrowed from the world of racing and performance like magnesium, carbon fibre and Kevlar into the pieces.

Master & Dynamic x Mercedes-AMG

The four-piece series includes the MW08 wireless earbuds which are actually housed in a carbon fibre case. They also feature a shatter-resistant sapphire glass infused with Kevlar. While all of this sounds tough, Master & Dynamic also promises comfort with the use of memory foam ear tips which additionally contribute to delivering a brilliant ANC and two unique ambient listening modes. More so, the two ANC headphones, the MW75 and the MG20 both boast Beryllium drivers, soft lambskin ear pads and Kevlar fibre plates too.

On the other hand, there’s the MG20, which takes things to a whole new level with its 7.2 surround sound. It also features lightweight magnesium ear cups and an Alcantra-lined headband promising an extra dose of comfort and luxury. Also, the charging department gets a bit of an upgrade too. You can cop the multipurpose aluminium MC100 wireless charging pad that supports the MW08 buds.

All images: Courtesy brand

Mikhail Gomes
Features Editor, Lifestyle Asia India & Contributor - Augustman
A watch aficionado, Mikhail also enjoys learning about fine whiskies, and one day hopes to establish his own menswear label. At Lifestyle Asia India, he writes on watches, menswear, auto and tech.
