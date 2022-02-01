MF Husain’s iconic paintings to now be immortalised as NFTs

Soon, the iconic paintings of legendary painter Maqbool Fida Husain will be immortalised as NFTs. Hefty Art, an initiative by Hindustan Talkies, Hungama and Polygon have exclusively partnered with The Estate of Husain to bring MF Husain’s celebrated works via NFTs.

In the last year, Non-Fungible Tokens or NFTs have taken the world by storm. Blockchain-based digital collectibles have completely changed the way we look at investments and assets. Digital art, music, fashion statement pieces, film posters, and much more, the NFT world has been growing like never before.

2021 has proved that Indian celebrities, too, have been swayed by NFTs. From Amitabh Bachchan and Rajnikanth to Salman Khan and Yuvraj Singh, all have one thing in common — they all have joined this bandwagon and launched their own NFT collections.

MF Husain paintings to be auctioned as NFTs

Also known as the Barefoot Picasso, Hussain was one of the most celebrated artists of India. His passion for painting, sculpture, drawing, film, and writing made him a popular figure in the world of art across the globe.

The intellectual property rights of MF Husain are owned by The Estate of Husain. The organisation has joined hands with Hefty Art. The two are all set to announce the launch of the first NFT of Husain’s creation, Fury. The auction will make way for more artworks of the renowned painter to feature in the Hefty Art Metaverse. The Estate of MF Hussain and Hefty Art are looking forward to inviting users to buy some of the most appreciated artworks of the legendary painter.

Speaking about his father’s body of work being enshrined for posterity via NFTs, Contemporary multimedia artist Owais Husain said that the move will play an important role in the transformation of art markets across the globe. “My father, in his enduring and prolific career, had a pulse on innovation and what was to come next. As an artist, I am pleased and looking forward to introducing my father’s iconic artworks in a new avatar via NFTs on Hefty Art. Through the sweeping breadth of his paintbrush, Husain changed the face of modern art in India, thus taking his place in history,” he said.

According to Neeraj Roy, Managing Director, Hungama, NFTs represent a new horizon of possibilities to showcase great works of artists at a global level and the move will revolutionise the way artists are seen today. Popular actor Ashish Chowdhry, who is also the Co-Founder of Hindustan Talkies, said that he is looking forward to backing new artists and he is hopeful that evolving ideas and creations will help their art to soar further.

Feature Image: Shutterstock