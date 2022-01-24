How many of these popular Indian apps do you have on your smartphone?

India is one of the fastest-growing tech-savvy countries in the world. And when it comes to technical competence, the first thing which comes to is smartphones and apps. We have almost 100 million consumers who’re using mobile applications. With such a large number of users, it’s a vast market for Indian app creators who’ve left no stone unturned to introduce mobile applications for every possible purpose.

According to recent research conducted on Android’s Google Play Store, there are around 151,671 apps from Indian publishers out of the overall 2,758,476 apps. Well, that’s some number. Also, after the COVID-19 pandemic started spreading its wings, we started staying indoors and became self-reliant. And with that, we turned to apps for food delivery, e-commerce apps, and more.

Therefore, on a journey ahead of this new revolution of ‘vocal for local’, we have comprised a few popular Indian apps that aren’t just useful but also highly rated among users.

Top Indian apps to download

Moj

Ever since the Indian government banned Chinese apps like Tiktok, a tide of replacements took over. ShareChat’s Moj was one of them that enables the users to post videos with background music and fancy filtres. This app grew successful overnight after Tiktok was banned and is quite popular among the youth in the country. Moj offers a user base in multiple Indian languages, such as Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Gujarati, Urdu, and more.

Zomato

Zomato is a boon for all the foodies out there. This app is an Indian restaurant aggregator which enables one to search for local restaurants and cafes. This app not only lets you find new eateries near you but even offers a food delivery service, which is its main attraction. If you haven’t yet gotten it, you can easily download Zomato from Google Play Store or App Store.

Paytm

Going by the popularity, you must already be familiar with this one. Paytm is an app mainly used for instant money transfers and mobile recharges. The application provides features like wallet, mobile and DTH recharges, bill payments, and more. The makers have also introduced Paytm Market over the years that enables users to shop from the app.

Koo

A replica of a micro-blogging site, Twitter, Koo is a social media app that lets users post their views. This app official promotes the Indian government’s Atmanirbhar App Innovation Challenge. There are already a number of popular faces which you’ll find on Koo like Kangana Ranaut, PM Modi, Anupam Kher, Virat Kohli, and many more.

SignEasy

SignEasy is an app that lets you scan, sign, and edit documents. This app enables you to save your signatures for using it on important documents. Apart from saving time, SignEasy is safe and the signatures are legally binding and backed by a digital audit trail.

StepSetGo

This app is there to make you fit. Yes, it tracks your steps, encourages taking fitness challenges, and it’s even equipped with many health features for your ease. StepSetGo already has millions of users in India, and you can download it from Google Play Store and App Store.

Aarogya Setu

One of the recently popular apps, Aarogya Setu is a one-of-its-kind application for COVID-19 information. This not just helps the government to track the COVID-19 positive cases and identify hotspots but also enables to provide help to the users in need.

Flipkart

Same as Amazon, Flipkart is India’s largest e-commerce app that lets the consumer shop online for nearly everything. Right from gadgets to electronics and furniture to groceries, people can buy anything from here with just a few clicks. Flipkart also offers extra discounts and deals on special days.

Ola

Ola Cabs is one of the biggest online cab service providers in India. With the help of this application, one can book a cab, auto-rickshaw and even a bike to travel nearby. The app has a few more features like ridesharing, food delivery, and more.

Quikr

Quikr is another online marketplace app where people can share and buy products like furniture, electronics, cars and more at ease. This app allows sellers, buyers and renters to connect across the country for free. Quikr also enables users to browse through houses, apartments and more for buying and renting.

