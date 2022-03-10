Payal Shah and Digital Twin collaborate to launch NFT diamond earrings

Founder of international fine jewellery brand L’Dezen, Payal Shah has collaborated with Digital Twin, an NFT (non-fungible token) marketplace that amalgamates fashion, technology and luxury, to launch one-of-a-kind digi-physical diamond NFT earrings. The auction of the Genesis NFT drop will be held on 10 March 2022 and 10 percent of the proceeds from the auction will be donated.

More about the NFT earrings

The digi-physical NFT earrings, also known as the ‘Limitless’ earrings, will be available to the owners in physical form as well as an NFT. The diamond earrings, that have been designed by Shah, are made using 18k gold.

The NFT earrings will be immediately accessible to the winner of the auction through their wallet. In addition, the NFT holder will also be able to incorporate the earrings to any of their previously held profile pic (PFP) NFTs and accessorise them. For this, the NFT holders will have to prove their ownership and Digital Twin’s graphic designer will help with the accessorisation.

Detailing about the ownership of the physical earrings, the company revealed that the earrings are insured and stored in a safe place and will be shipped to the owner’s address once they prove the NFT ownership by connecting their wallet to the website.

The Auction

The Genesis NFT drop will only be a 24-hour auction on 10 March starting 6 pm EST (7 am on 11 March HKT). The drop which is also known as ‘Limitless’ represents the celebration of Women’s History Month and will take place on the Digital Twin website. Ten percent of the proceeds from the auction will be donated to The Global Fund For Widows.

Talking about the drop, Adrianna and Natalie Soto-Wright who are co-founders of Digital Twin said, “It is much easier to enter this space when you can associate your NFT with a tangible good, and we are doing just that by offering our collectors the ability to redeem their NFT for physical ownership. We are also really excited that the earrings are exclusively designed for our genesis drop and will never be created again – adding a form or rarity and heightening the collectability aspect of the NFT.”