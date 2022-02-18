Home > Gear > Tech > Nike recruits LeBron James to impart basketball lessons on NIKELAND in Roblox
Gear
18 Feb 2022 05:44 PM

Manas Sen Gupta
Renowned footwear brand Nike is all set to strengthen its foothold in the metaverse by roping in NBA legend LeBron James for a special session on Roblox.

The Los Angeles Lakers icon will be visiting NIKELAND on the metaverse-based gaming platform to impart lessons on basketball to fans and other visitors.

How LeBron James is helping Nike in the metaverse

Special basketball lessons

Nike LeBron James
Image: Courtesy Nike Basketball/@nikebasketball/Instagram

A series of new mini games will let fans learn the tricks that the basketball superstar, nicknamed The King, uses in real life to leave his opponents dumbfounded on the court.

James will impart lessons on hoop and its fundamentals to the fans. These lessons are designed to help players improve  their basketball game in the real world.

Nike is leaving no stones unturned to promote the upcoming signature ‘Nike LeBron 19’ colourways. A virtual version of the sneakers will be on James’ feet in Roblox as he goes about the lessons.

LeBron 19s on display at NIKELAND

LeBron 19 'Chosen 1'
Image: Courtesy Nike Basketball/@nikebasketball/Instagram

Roblox users can visit the NIKELAND showroom to see the LeBron 19s. The display also includes the limited edition ‘Chosen 1’ shoes on which James’ journey from Akron, Ohio, to Los Angeles, California, is depicted as murals on the tear-away uppers.

The ‘Chosen 1’ has bright gold lace strap, midsole speckling and a solid grey upper.

A second colourway, ‘Bron Bites’, is also available for viewing. It is reportedly in white and has graphics of James’ favourite snacks.

 

While the Nike LeBron 19 ‘The Chosen 1’ will be released exclusively in North America via Nike SNKRS at select retailers. ‘Bron Bites’ will be released globally.

The Nike and LeBron James partnership is on in Roblox and will continue till 21 February. Nike had in 2021 announced its entry into the metaverse with Roblox.

Hero and Featured images: Courtesy Nike Basketball/@nikebasketball/Twitter

Manas Sen Gupta
