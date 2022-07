Nokia is launching a revamped version of its legendary 8210 in a 4G version

Nokia, now owned by HMD Global, is re-launching its legendary 8210 feature phone in a 4G version. In addition, the Finnish brand is taking the opportunity to release two other models with a vintage vibe: a stylish clamshell model called the 2660 Flip, and the audio-focused 5710 XA.

Revamped Nokia 8210: Key features and price

Nokia is resurrecting an icon of the last century in the 8210 feature phone, originally released in 1999. The famous cell phone is returning in a 4G version, with everything that helped seal its success more than 20 years ago — and more — including a simple and compact design, an intuitive interface, and the ability to take photos, listen to music and play Snake. Storage space can even be expanded with a microSD card. The handset has a 2.8-inch screen and a removable battery, offering up to six hours of talk-time and nearly three weeks of standby time. It is priced at €79.99 (Rs 6,404 approx).

Two other new models: 2660 flip and 5710 XpressAudio

At the same time, Nokia is releasing two other retro-inspired models. The Nokia 2660 Flip is a clamshell phone, in total keeping with the style of the early 2000s. As for the 5710 XpressAudio, this handset is all about sound, with its integrated wireless earbuds. Far from the current market standards, these two phones are priced at €79.99 (Rs 6,404 approx) and €89.99 (Rs 7,204 approx.) respectively.

Nokia has marketed a series of revamped “classic” feature phones in recent years. In 2017, the brand caused a sensation by relaunching its iconic Nokia 3310 in a 3G version, before following up a year later with the 8110.

This story is published via AFP Relaxnews.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy of HMD Global