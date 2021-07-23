OnePlus Nord 2 5G: Simple yet stunning, here’s everything great about it

OnePlus Nord 2 5G makes a bold debut as the brand’s new affordable flagship. With a starting price of Rs 27,999, it launches in August 2021.

Safe to say that OnePlus is leading the affordable smartphone scene as it pretty much started with the original Nord. It simply focuses on the simple factors that make a smartphone great today – Camera, display and performance, no fuss. We recently say the CE makes a debut but today, its next-generation arrives. Using the same formula as its predecessor, it ups the ante once again proving excellence can be affordable too.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G: Price, specs, release date

With a fluid AMOLED display measuring in at 6.43″, it offered a 90Hz refresh rate, FHD+ visuals over its 2400 x 1080 pixel spread. Under the hood, you can expect an OxygenOS 11.3 (based on Android™ 11) and a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI. The RAM paired with this goes up to 12-GB on its top-shelf variant. In terms of storage, you get two options – 128-GB and 256-GB. Powering this hot mess is a 4500mAh Dual Cell battery that supports Warp Charge 65.

Moving on to the camera department, the new OnePlus Nord 2 5G gets a triple-cam setup comprising of a 50-MP (Sony IMX766) main, 8-MP ultra-wide and a 2-MP mono. To the front, that 32-MP lens promises selfies clarity of the highest degree. When recording, the device is capable of shooting 1080p video at 30-fps and 720p video at 30-fps. One of the more interesting features is the Dual View Video that helps create dynamic videos use the front and rear lens together.

Prices for the OnePlus Nord 2 5G begin at Rs 27,999 for its 6-GB + 128-GB variant, Rs 29,999 for the 8-GB + 128-BG and Rs 34,999 for its top-shelf variant with 12-GB + 256-GB. The device will be on an early access sale in India through Amazon and OnePlus.in starting July 26.

All images: Courtesy brand