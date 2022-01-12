‘PUBG: New State’ update brings a new gun and improved abilities for players

A new update from PlayerUnknown’s PUBG: New State battleground is getting everyone excited. Let us tell you why.

New weapons, customisations and improvements are coming along with the PUBG: New State patch update. The game’s developer, Krafton, announced on 7 January 2022 that a new game mode, BR: Extreme, set in the Troi map of the PUBG: New State, will feature only 64 players. Each round will last only 20 minutes.

Here’s what you can expect in the latest PUBG: New State patch update

Features improved for faster gaming experience

The update 0.9.23 was announced in a blog post by Krafton. Among the new features are more vehicles for players, faster delivery drones and reduced waiting time for redeployment to 60 seconds.

The jump altitude has been brought down to a lower height to make players quickly get in on the action.

All players start with a P1911 handgun, a smoke grenade, 300 Drone Credits and fully charged boost metres.

The updated information adds that two care packages will be delivered in the beginning. As for the P90, the gun will come with a tier-2 transformative scope and a suppressor. However, players won’t be able to modify it with anything else.

A new gun and improvements

There will be gun customisation options and improvements to weapons. A new weapon, P90 SMG with 5.7mm ammunition, will also be available.

The customisations are available for some guns, which helps in adding a variety of improvements, such as reduced bullet spread and compensator, and removing certain features, including gun balance and firepower.

The guns that can be modified include the DP-28 machine gun and the Beryl M762 assault rifle.

New abilities for players

Among the most interesting updates for players are parkour roll and sudden dash.

Parkour roll gives players the chance to reduce body damage when jumping or leaping from heights or exiting speeding vehicles. Following the update, players will be able to tap the ‘roll’ button to perform a roll to break the fall.

The other ability allows players to sprint from a prone position, which means that they will now be able to get up and immediately dash for cover or attack.

Krafton has also improved the animations of the players in PUBG: New State game. The updates are expected to roll out this week.

