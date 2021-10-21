Samsung now offers 49 bespoke options for their Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung Unpacked 2 Event: The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 can now be customized with an array of 49 combinations. Here’s all you need to know.

Back in August of 2021, we were introduced to Samsung’s next generation of foldable that scored a 10/10 for design on our cards but missed the mark in one certain area. Unlike the flagship S line, the foldable Z phones were designed as a fantasy-turned-reality object that was practical and reliable enough for everyday digital use. However, while it may be superbly designed, it was…dull in color. Today’s Unpacked 2 Event aimed to fix just this by introducing the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition.

While you can’t pick any colour off the spectrum, Samsung still lets you choose between quite a few options. For starters, you’ll be able to choose between a black or steel frame as a base colour. Next, the panels, top, and bottom can be customised with colour choices of blue, yellow, pink, white, or black. You must be thinking, does it really end there? All I get to do is pick a two-tone palette for the device? Well, of course not. As your taste or mood evolves, your Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 can evolve too. You can replace the glass panels top and bottom as you please. Samsung says each panel can cost close to $79 dollars or Rs 6,000 on average. The only thing you can’t change is the frame, so be mind full of that.

Under the hood, we see a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 paired with 8-GB of RAM. The 6.7″ FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED screen boasts a 120-Hz refresh rate. In terms of cameras, we see a 10-PM front and dual 12-MP wide and ultra-wide t the rear. You can load up to 256-GB worth of stuff inside. All of this powered by a 3300-mAh battery.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke edition starts at $1,100 (roughly Rs 82,000) with 12 months of Samsung Care+ protection. Head over to Samsung’s online store to pre-book today.

All images: Courtesy brand