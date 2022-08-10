Samsung debuts the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4: Mind-bendingly brilliant

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022: Samsung debuts the Z Fold4 and Z Flip4, blending sensibility and style, in form and function. Here’s all about them.

I can sum up today’s Unpacked event by saying that Samsung is bettering what’s already brilliant. Their foldable smartphone line is an industry-leading silhouette and for good reasoning. They’ve mastered the recipe of what makes a great foldable smartphone and thrown in the extra feats and tools it needs, allowing it to reach its full potential. This is quite apparent in their offerings from today’s Galaxy Unpacked event. The Z Fold and Z Flip may be cut from the same cloth but they’re polar opposite in terms of what they aim to achieve as foldable smartphones. And for which, they boast their own unique sets of tricks and special feats.

Let me take you through what’s new with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Z Fold4, you’ll know what I mean. Let’s go.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, Z Flip4: Unpacked Event 2022

Let’s talk about the Z Fold4 first which is built for sheer productivity. With a 6.2-inch HD+Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display on the outside and a 7.6-inch QXGA+* Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display as its primary screen, they both boast top-of-the-line 120-Hz refresh rates. The camera department, Samsung claims, aims for flagship-grade quality. We see a 12-MP Ultra-wide, 50-MP Wide Angle and a 10-MP Telephoto lens. You get two front cameras – 10-MP on the outer screen and an under-display 4-MP lens for the primary screen.

It boasts 12-GB RAM across the board with storage stretching up to 1TB. All of this is powered by a 4,400-mAh battery that juices up to 50% in 30 mins. Also, this now comes along with an S-Pen, allowing you to maximize that screen space and take multi-tasking to a whole new level.

On the other hand, we have the Z Flip4 – The “ultimate tool for self-expression”. I think the camera bay impresses me most about this device. The fact that you fold the 6.7 6.7-inch FHD+* Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display, allowing it to balance and rest on its bottom half while the upper half is your camera frame, completely eliminates the need for a tripod.

Also, you can use its rear camera as a selfie lens by using the 1.9-inch Super AMOLED mini-screen. You get a 12-MP Ultra Wide and a 12-MP Wide Angle lens. Otherwise, there’s always the 10-MP selfie camera. The speed department slates in with a 120-Hz refresh rate, 8-GB of RAM and storage reaches up to 512-GB. It’s powered by a 3,700-mAh battery pack. Also, both foldable phones now house a big-boy Snapdragon 8+ processor. If you’d like to play with the panel colours, yes, bespoke is an option here.

We’ll be getting our hands on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and the ZFlip4 soon. Stay tuned.

All images: Courtesy brand

