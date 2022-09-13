Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 – Now that’s flexing!

Review: We got our hands on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, their new foldable titan with subtle improvements, new nifty tricks, and more. Here’s all about our experience.

For swift readers, we’ve simplified this 1000-word review into just a couple of sentences, so here you go – The Z Fold4 aims for maximization of screenspace and productivity, almost as if it wants to spillover into the mini-tablet market but with a hefty price tag. Although we see scope for improvement in its design department, it’s still a damn brilliant piece of tech, promising a foldable smartphone experience unlike any other in the market.

Half a decade in, and still, the league of foldable smartphones is still in its novice years, with just a handful of contenders. Change in the foldable space is more evolutionary than revolutionary, almost as if they’re still perfecting this futuristic silhouette. But even then, Samsung has managed to dominate this space right since its inception. Folding and flipping, Samsung’s Z line served as an industry benchmark of what foldable should look and feel like. Currently, the new and improved Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 is the heir to the throne, upping the ante once again with its own set of nifty tricks. Nearly four-weeks in and a 1000 folds later, we’re here to tell you about our experience.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 Review: Price in India, Camera, Display, Storage

Let’s talk about dimensions and designs first. On the outside, we see a 15.73-cm (6.2″) Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover screen which is great for single-hand use. If I were hurriedly scrolling through notifications or quickly opening a link, this was my go-to screen. It’s comparatively slimmer than the average smartphone which is why it’s much more convenient to use. Trust me, these few milli-meters make quite a difference. However, as soon as you need to attend to heavier duty tasks, you’ll almost instinctively switch to the larger 19.21-cm (7.6″) Dynamic AMOLED 2X main screen.

This is where the magic happens. It’s said to be Samsung’s toughest glass on a foldable yet and it certainly feels so, thanks to their use of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus glass. The S-Pen doesn’t come with the box but trust me, get yourself one. It takes the device’s experience from just a foldable smartphone to a mini-tablet.

The big question is – How visible is the fold? Well, it’s one of those things that you won’t notice until you look for it. It isn’t perfectly invisible but as long as you have content playing on your screen, it’s unnoticeable. However, the moment you look for it, it’s right there. And if you slide your finger across the screen, you’ll definitely feel the dip. Although, I don’t see this as much of a worry and it doesn’t hinder the overall experience of the device one bit.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 is big on multitasking and they’ve added one lovely trick to their main screen, this year. The dock is now better optimised for multitasking. You can slightly fold your screen and go into Split-Mode, where you can work on two or three applications simultaneously. I usually have Zoom/Teams window open alongside my mailbox and a notepad, all at the same time. It’s a 120-Hz, Octa-Core, fuss-free experience and great to work with if you need to look at multiple things at once.

Next, the cameras. What’s interesting about the Fold line is that it boasts two selfie cameras and a rear camera setup. Packing their photography finesse is a triple-cam setup, it comprises a 50.0-MP + 12.0-MP + 10.0-MP lens. The exterior cover camera is 10-MP while there’s a 4-MP hidden under-display camera inside. Samsung claims to have brought their flagship-grade cameras to this year’s foldable, but I don’t quite think they’d be able to match the brilliance of the S22 Ultra. However, the S22 Plus? Definitely.

While I do think the hidden under-display camera on the primary screen could use some improvement, you won’t guess how Samsung has compensated for that – You can literally use your tripe-cam rear setup for selfies. When using the rear camera, there’s a tiny button on the top right of the screen that switches on your cover display. This way, as you have your device unfolded and the rear cameras facing you, the cover display allows you to see what you’re capturing. Neat! Also, if you’re looking to shoot in landscape mode, you can use the device’s hinge to angle your shot, eliminating the need for a tripod too.

While there are plenty of things that are great about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, there’s particularly one that isn’t – Its camera design causes it to annoyingly wobble. Now, I understand that all the foldable screen panels and the jumbo battery mustn’t have left it with a lot of room, but the protruding rear camera’s wobble is a bit of an irk. Screen up, whether the device is folded or unfolded, it wobbles, however, I’m betting on Samsung to fix this next year.

On the other hand, one of the major improvements I’ve spotted this year is the hinge. Using Armor Aluminium, it’s slightly slimmer, and shinier, and it delivers a bolder clasp close. The rear panel comes in three colours – Greygreen, Phantom Black, and Beige, with a lovely satin finish, minimising all possibilities of fingerprint stains. Underneath this, rests a 4400-mAh battery which comfortably lasts a full day.

Verdict

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 is the apex foldable. It aims to maximise on screenspace and deliver ease in multitasking and productivity, all while staying compact. Hundreds of hours of use and a thousand folds later, I can confidently say, Samsung has achieved what they’re aiming for. The cameras are near-flagship grade and their displays are buttery smooth, in and out but the design’s ‘wobble’ is a bit of an irk. However, if we look past that, it’s still one heck of a device that’s learning from its predecessor year after year. It may not have perfected the foldable silhouette yet but it’s damn near close to it. If you’re a tech geek who loves multitasking, oversized screens, and counter-culture smartphones, this one’s for you. Also yes, the S-Pen is essential if you’d like to make the most of this device.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 comes in storage variants of 256-GB, 512-GB, and 1-TB, with standard 12-GB RAM. Priced at Rs, 1,54,999, Rs 1,64,999, and Rs 1,84,999 respectively. Available at Samsung’s online store.

All images: Courtesy Samsung

Stay tuned to Lifestyle Asia India’s Instagram, Twitter, Facebook for more tech updates.