Samsung’s 2022 Premium Smart TVs boost NFT purchases

Blockchain-based Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) have undoubtedly been the flavour of the season and have steadily created a space of their own across the globe. From artists and directors to celebrities and fashion houses, everyone is eager to make an NFT-debut and join on the golden bandwagon, and it was about time that tech giants become a part of it.

On 3 January 2022, Samsung revealed its vision for its next generation of smart TVs, which will have a unique way of incorporating NFTs with its technology.

The electronics firm said that, with the growing popularity of NFTs, it felt that something was needed to enable viewers to purchase and trade NFTs while co-watching and gaming on TV screens.

Here is everything you need to know about Samsung’s 2022 Smart TVs

What’s the buzz all about?

Recently, Samsung declared its support towards NFTs through its upcoming 2022 smart TV models. In a statement, the manufacturing conglomerate said, “With demand for NFTs on the rise, the need for a solution to today’s fragmented viewing and purchasing landscape has never been greater. In 2022, Samsung is introducing the world’s first TV screen-based NFT explorer and marketplace aggregator, a groundbreaking platform that lets you browse, purchase, and display your favourite art — all in one place.”

The new line-up will have a Smart Hub that “puts content curation and discovery front and centre with their viewing preferences.”

Samsung’s NFT Platform Application

As per a Samsung Newsroom U.S. report, the NFT Platform application “features an intuitive, integrated platform for discovering, purchasing and trading digital artwork through MICRO LED, Neo QLED and The Frame.”

This platform will aid creators in sharing their artwork, along with enabling potential buyers to examine an NFT before purchasing it. Purchasers can also know more about the NFTs’ history and blockchain metadata via the platform.

Other features

Apart from the NFT platform, Samsung’s 2022 Smart TVs Smart Hub will also have Gaming Hub, Watch Together and Smart Calibration features.

Hero and Featured image: Samsung Newsroom U.S.

This story was first published on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong.