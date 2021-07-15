Samsung’s The Frame Lifestyle TV: A metaphor for art meeting tech

Samsung’s The Frame TV – Where form meets function and art meets tech. Here’s how this futuristic décor TV promises a television experience unlike any other.

Art and technology have been flirting with each other since the dawn of modern civilization. But whenever these two worlds meet, we see a true pioneer of form meeting function and elegance meeting intelligence. In Samsung’s books, it’s called The Frame TV. A lifestyle television designed after its namesake and purposed to meet the elegance of the highest standards of modern décor. Slating in at just 24.9-mm in thickness, this digital canvas might appear minimalist but what’s under the hood is truly spectacular.

Décor was always intended to be an extension of one’s creativity, and Samsung’s The Frame TV has no intent of limiting that. Samsung wants you to quite literally ‘Make your own TV’. With a bare minimalist black bezel underneath that’s 46% slimmer than its predecessor, their customisable bezels present an option that TVs don’t offer today. This magnetic bezel allows one to switch between styles of White and Teak that can be clipped on and off,.

For those who wondering where the soundbar goes, The Frame TV includes a Height Adjustable Stand that leaves just the right amount of room for table audio accessories.

Finally, let’s talk about the traditional purpose of a ‘frame’ — displaying our most cherished memories and artistic wonders on a wall or cabinet. Samsung’s The Frame TV boasts an Art Mode, which allows you to digitally curate and showcase your greatest art collections and favourite family photos. You can store up to 1200 images, either personal or artsy on The Frame TV. So, whether you’re bitten by an artsy bug or simply love to relive old memories, the Frame TV can be the perfect canvas for you. What’s more there is an art store which houses 1400 art pieces and can be used after paying a monthly subscription.

The tech department too is flourishing. Remember we told you that it’s a TV when switched on and décor when off? Here’s how that works. Samsung’s The Frame TV uses a motion sensor to detect your presence in the room. So as soon as you enter your living room, The Frame TV begins its artistic magic. To ensure pixel-perfect vibrancy in every surrounding, there’s also a Brightness Sensor onboard. Thanks to the Adaptive Picture feat, no matter the ambience of the room, Samsung’s The Frame TV automatically and intelligently optimises the brightness and contrast of its visuals.

Samsung have also brought this excellence to the audio department, calling it Adaptive Sound+. Using the Quantum Processor’s AI, The Frame TV is able to analyse the room’s audio ambience and switch to a Sound Mode that best matches it. More so, they take this a step further with the help of SpaceFit sound. Now this is where things get really interesting, SpaceFit studies the room’s acoustics and its installation environment to pick out its best-suited Sound Mode. How often do you see a television set do that?

Given The Frame TV’s nature and purpose, it’s safe to say that art and visual brilliance would certainly matter most to them. Samsung has ensured that no compromise was made in this affair. Using Quantum Dot Technology, The Frame TV achieves 100% colour volume that promises breathtaking hues at any level of brightness. All of this is made possible by Samsung’s Quantum Processor 4K, a hyper-intelligent engine that pioneers three decades of television-making and the digital personification of art meeting technology. It boasts AI 4K upscaling and 16-bit colour mapping underneath while showcasing colour realism with the two-toned backlight.

We all know how much connectivity matters in this digital age, Samsung’s The Frame TV has a card to play here. Gently tap your smartphone onto your Frame TV’s screen, and that’s it. Watch how the Music Wall visualisations change the ambience of your living room. Don’t want to do that? Well, just ask Samsung Bixby, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant that’s built-in. Finally, the remote is fully solar-powered, so you can do away with those batteries.

Samsung’s The Frame TV sizes in at 43, 50, 55, and 65 inches and is available for bookings at Amazon, Flipkart or Samsung e-store starting at Rs 61,990.

All images: Courtesy brand