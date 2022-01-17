Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar: 8 Bollywood actors who are also active gamers

The world of video games is fascinating, to say the least. Video games not only serve as an escape from the monotony of everyday life but also help us de-stress. People who are into gaming can keep their inner child alive. They also have better hand-eye coordination than non-gamers. Video games also enhance our creativity and turn us into more competitive individuals. This is perhaps why some of our Bollywood heartthrobs also love gaming.

Here are 8 Bollywood actors who are known for their love for video games

Shah Rukh Khan

Whenever you are sad hungry or angry…cry just a little bit while playing your favourite video game. https://t.co/YoG90FVN6E — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

The King’s obsession with video games is not hidden from his fans. The megastar has always been vocal about his love for video games. Khan’s passion for gaming can be gauged by the fact that one of the floors of his palatial bungalow Mannat, is entirely dedicated to video games. He is as tech-savvy as they come. The star’s sons Aryan and AbRam are also big-time gaming fans. Last year, the actor’s wife Gauri Khan had shared a picture of their sons enjoying a “boy’s night out”. SRK also commented on the post. In his comment, he had written about how games were the new bonding force for the two brothers. “Brothers who play together, I guess stay together,” he had commented.

John Abraham

Apparently, a pro at PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), the handsome hunk is also an avid gamer. Abraham is a lover of sports, both outdoors and indoors. His love for bikes is also something that reflects his adventurous side to his fans. Back in 2013, the actor also became the face of a mobile game, which was called John Abraham Drag Racer. The game was based on Abraham’s love for speed and biking. “Hey, guys this my new game John Abraham Drag Racer something very close to my heart check it out on the following links,” the actor had tweeted.

Varun Dhawan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Dhawan is known to be someone you could geek talk with all day. The actor has been a fan of gaming since his teenage days. In an interview, Dhawan had revealed that Super Mario was the first game that he tried his hands on, on his old 8-bit console. His brother and director Rohit Dhawan is also a big fan of video games and had gifted him a SEGA game console. In the interview, Dhawan had also talked about how FIFA and Grand Theft Auto were his all-time favourite video games. The actor also appeared in his digital avatar in his own video game called Varun’s City, which was based around soccer.

Akshay Kumar

Supporting PM @narendramodi’s AtmaNirbhar movement, proud to present an action game,Fearless And United-Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to @BharatKeVeer Trust #FAUG pic.twitter.com/Q1HLFB5hPt — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 4, 2020

Kumar is a hardcore adventurist at heart and his love for the world of online gaming should not come as a surprise for anyone. From being the brand ambassador for Xbox 360 to launching his own mobile game FAU-G, Kumar’s love for video games is well-known to his fans. In September 2020, the superstar gifted India, its own war action game Fearless And United (FAU-G), as an alternative to the popular PUBG. The game recorded the highest number of pre-registrations on PlayStore.

Arshad Warsi

Known for his brilliant comic timing in moves like Munna Bhai MBBS and Jolley LLB, Warsi is also known for his love for video games. Like his Kabul Express and Goal co-star John Abraham, Warsi too is a fan of PUBG. His passion for gaming was evident when he had streamed his PUBG squad game. During the game that he streamed, the actor had performed extremely well, scoring an extraordinarily high score.

Abhishek Bachchan

Spent last night teaching @SrBachchan how to play FIFA14 on the PS. Must say the Bachchan duo are not bad. @iamsrk @bomanirani @SonuSood — Abhishek (@juniorbachchan) December 26, 2013

The fact that Bachchan Junior owns his own sports team should be enough to understand his love for sports and gaming. The actor’s interest in video games was revealed to his fans by his father, the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, a sports lover himself. The superstar had written a blog post, in which, he told his fans about his son Abhishek Bachchan and his Happy New Year co-star Shah Rukh Khan’s mutual love for PS4. ‘’These people are not interested in work. Sitting in the comfort of Shah Rukh Khan’s vanity van and immersed in a PS4 game of football, they take their own time to come out, until I have to barge in and well also get immersed in the game,’’ Big B wrote.

Tiger Shroff

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

One of the biggest Call of Duty fans in the country, Tiger Shroff is a hardcore gaming enthusiast. Fans were up for a surprise a few years ago, when the talented action hero, shared a video of himself playing Call of Duty (COD) Mobile. “New pass time in my ‘me time’,” the post read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

Shroff also posted about playing the game with famous E-sports player Naman Mathur aka Soul Mortal. He also invited his gamer friends to join the two for the game.

Boman Irani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boman Irani (@boman_irani)

Boman Irani is known for his infectious energy and joyful nature. It shouldn’t come as a surprise then, that the actor has kept his inner child alive. Gaming may well be one of the ways to do that. Irani has also been a part of a campaign by computer giant HP. The campaign aimed at challenging cultural stereotypes around gaming. The 3 Idiots actor was also one of the first celebrities in India to flaunt their PS5 purchase from Games The Shop, on their social media accounts.

Feature Image courtesy: K2K Pro – YouTube

