Clash of the titans: Should you buy the PS5 or Xbox Series X? We compare

As the PS5 has finally made its way to India, we want you to be sure of which next-gen gaming console you must splurge smart on. The PS5 or the Xbox Series X.

We’re at the cusp of a console gaming revolution, and two names are spearheading this affair — PS5 and the Xbox Series X. This time last year, Xbox announced the impending arrival of the Series X, stirring up a storm on social media. A quarter of a year later in March, its arch-rival and fellow titan Sony unveiled the PS5, the long-overdue PlayStation upgrade. This set the bar for console gaming for the upcoming decade. It also led to the rise of two trends — console-exclusive games like Forza Horizon 4 and cross-generation/cross-platform games like Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Both big moves. At the end of it, we know that PlayStation and Xbox are cults and deciding which one to join can be a tough choice. We’ve mapped out the specs so that you can splurge smart. Also, things are about to get real geeky, so buckle up!

Which one to buy? PS5 vs Xbox Series X

Let’s start with the CPU

Now the PlayStation 5 packs a powerful AMD Zen 2 8x Cores at 3.5-GHz (variable frequency), whereas the Series X houses a custom AMD Zen 2 CPU with the same 8x cores but at 3.8-GHz. This was a photo finish, but the Xbox takes the win here.

What about the graphics?

This is the battle that could win them the war. The PlayStation 5 slates in with a 10.28 TFLOPS, 36 CUs at 2.23-GHz, which is undeniably great but we are looking for a longer leap from the console titans. On the other hand, Series X may have successfully done that. It boasts 12 TFLOPS, 52 CUs at 1.825-GHz Custom RDNA 2 GPU, which leaves a massive margin between the two. However, the PS gets a tiny edge in terms of GHz, leading by a mere 0.36. Still, the Series X may win this one as well. Both consoles boast 8K resolution capabilities.

What’s the memory like?

This is essentially RAM; how many things can run at a time and what speed. The PlayStation 5 and the Series X go perfectly square in this affair. They both boast 16-GB GDDR6/256-bit. Nothing separates them here. In terms of bandwidth, however, the former clocks in at 448-GB/s whereas the latter, 10-GB at 560GB/s, 6-GB at 336GB/s.

How much data can it pack?

We’re talking about your game and app data here, also for digital versions, game space too. The Playstation 5 offers an SSD of 825-GB while the Xbox Series X goes a step higher with a 1-TB Custom NVME SSD. This is inbuilt, but if you’d like to expand on this, the PS lets you go with an additional NVMe SSD Slot, and the Xbox Series X gives you a full terabyte more. That’s a 100% extra, making the latter the winner here.

What about the Optical Drive?

There’s no separating them in this matter. They both offer the same 4K UHD Blu-Ray Drive.

