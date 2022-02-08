Surprise your partner with these tech gifts this Valentine’s Day

It’s that time of the year when you’ll be spending a lot of your time looking for the perfect gift for your special someone. If your partner is a tech freak, we’ve got your back. From portable speakers to hair stylers, trust these cool products to help you express your love for your bae.
Top 10 tech gifts for him and her
Gone are the days of the same old hairdryers that did more harm than good to your hair. Help your girlfriend save some time by gifting her this super popular hair styler. The device is great for reducing one’s drying time.
If she has fine hair, the styler will help her give them the body and volume she always wished for. The brush attachments are amazing for women with curly and thick hair, too. All components of this high-end product come packed in a cool tan case. It has two smoothing brushes, four curling barrels, a volumising brush, and a pre-styling dryer.
Women love their makeup products as much as their beaus. This Valentine’s Day, help your girlfriend keep her beauty regime fresh with this worth-having beauty fridge. With a capacity of 4Litre, the fridge will help her keep essential products fresh. Be it night creams or be it her nail paint, she will be able to keep her beauty products chilled.
The fridge is essential as it increases the shelf life of the products and keeps them safe from any kind of bacterial growth. Using cool products will help with skin pores and depuff skin. The fridge also comes with an additional heating feature. This means, your partner can also keep her heating packs safe.
Your relationship is going through a great time. Tell her that you will always be there for her through thick and think by gifting her a stylish Garmin smartwatch. Garmin Lily is compatible with most smartphones and notifies the user about their calls, texts, and emails.
If your lady love is a fitness freak, she will be able to track her steps, heart rate, sleep, energy levels, and women’s health data with the watch. It features patterned lens lights, which work with a simple flick of the wrist or a finger tap. The battery of the watch can last up to five days. All your partner needs to do is connect her watch with the Garmin Connect app. The product comes with a one-year warranty.
If you and your partner’s idea of a romantic date is a night of movie watching, there can not be a better gift for your girlfriend than the EGATE K9 HD Projector. Easy to install and adjust — the user-friendly gadget has great HD quality and impressive sound. The reasonably-priced projector is perfect for movie nights, matches, and videos on a large screen.
It can be connected to your Amazon firestick as well. If your partner wants a home theatre experience when you are not around, they can also connect the device to her Bluetooth headphones. The projector also offers a decent brightness and can be connected to wired devices like speakers and satellite television. Note that you’ll need a good Wi-Fi connection for the best experience.
Gift her this uber-cool tablet if she is a visual artist, graphic designer, or simply someone who loves to paint, draw, and sketch. A larger version of the Deco Mini 4, the tablet is perfect for designing during your daily commute. It features an active area of 7 X 4.37 inches and comes with a battery-free passive stylus. Its tilt action feature enhances the artist’s shading skills.
The pressure sensitivity levels make stroking easier. The tablet has eight customizable shortcut keys. It is compatible with Android phones and tablets. It can be connected to several computing devices. The tablet allows you to work on most design software like Photoshop, Clip Studio, and Illustrator, to name a few. You can also attend calls on Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Google Classroom. The device supports Windows 10/8./7, Android 6.0 and higher, and Mac OS X10.10, and higher.
Who isn’t a music lover? Let your partner know that you’ll always tolerate their questionable music choices no matter what, by gifting them these classy Marshall speakers. If they like their devices in subtle colours and sophisticated design, these portable speakers are perfect. A great travel companion; the speakers offer excellent sound quality.
Its Li-ion Battery provides an impressive backup and can be fully charged within two hours. The speakers give a deep bass and clear midrange, which makes it perfect for both indoors and outdoors.
A well-kept beard is perhaps the best accessory a man could wear. Help your man experiment with his facial hair by gifting him this cool hair clipper and trimmer. With a runtime of 90 minutes, the trimmer features Stainless Steel Titanium Blades. Its body is made from plastic, and it can be charged in an hour and a half.
The trimmer features an LED indicator that displays the battery percentage. Your boyfriend can try up to twenty different lengths with its different blades and with the help of the jog dial. It offers a 0.5mm precision and allows the user to try different looks. The device is lightweight and easy to clean.
Support your partner’s fitness goals with the stylish Lectro Hero C6E 700C 7S Electric Cycle. The futuristic and fun bike is a great choice for environment enthusiasts, adventure junkies, fitness addicts, gadget freaks, and urban cyclists. The personal mobility gadget makes for a great gift. Featuring a Lithium-Ion battery with a capacity of 5.8 Ah, the bike is water and dust-resistant.
It comes with a two-year warranty and features a smart LED display. The cycle offers four riding modes. These are Throttle, Pedalec, Cruise, and Pedal. The smart LED controller allows cyclists to choose the mode of their preference. The cycle has a sturdy and agile alloy frame, dual disc brakes, 7-speed gears, and anti-skid pedals. With zero percent carbon emission, this may well be the smartest commute choice for your dude.
If your boyfriend is too lazy to be ironing his clothes, bring a lifestyle change for him with this super cool garment steamer by Philips. Designed for easy crease removal, the steamer comes equipped with 25 percent larger steam plate that allows the user to cover more fabric area in one stroke.
It has 5 steam settings for different kinds of fabric with a promise of no burns at all on any type of fabric. It also helps in removing odour and killing bacteria keeping one refreshed and healthy. With a wide range of essential steaming solutions, it is a perfect appliance for quick touch-ups, delicate and difficult to iron clothes. The device is ideal for late-runners, who wish to get the perfect look for their official meetings.
Your boyfriend will fall in love with you all over again if he is a gamer, and if you surprise him with this new-age gaming console by Amkette. The Evo Fox game box is perfect to enjoy big-screen gaming. It has 4GB ram and a high-power gaming processing unit.
It supports hundreds of Android TV games and myriad retro games too. The different gaming themes offered by the console include arcade, action, adventure, role-playing, multiplayer, party games, and retro games. It comes with hundreds of preloaded games and has a storage capacity of 32GB. The wireless device is available in black colour and comes with a one-year warranty.
