Swiggy to use drones for its instant grocery service Instamart

Popular online food-delivery platform Swiggy is gearing up to use drones for its instant grocery service, Instamart. As part of the company’s pilot project, drones will be used to deliver grocery products under Instamart.

According to a report published in Economic Times, Swiggy will be using the drone-delivery service to replenish stocks between its dark stores and complete its middle-delivery layer. Dark stores are small centres established to make ultra-fast deliveries possible. The dark stores are located between the seller’s location and the common point closest to the customer’s location. However, as far as the final deliveries are concerned, they will be done by Swiggy’s on-ground fleet of delivery executives.

Swiggy is all set to begin trials in Bengaluru, followed by Delhi-NCR. The online food delivery company is in touch with four ‘drone-as-a-service’ operators in India. The company got 345 registrations from such companies in response to a request for a proposal for drones-as-a-service.

Swiggy analysed the legal, financial, and technical aspects, and finalised four companies to conduct the trials. The company will begin its pilot project of drone deliveries in two phases. The first phase will be conducted by Garuda Aerospace for Bengaluru and Skyeair Mobility for Delhi-NCR. Similarly, the second phase will include ANRA and TechEagle Consortia, and Marut Drontech.

According to a blog post shared by Swiggy, these companies have great capabilities in drone hardware, along with a potential to scale up and the ability to deliver the service. Swiggy aims to use the findings from the pilot projects to discover new possibilities for drone-assisted deliveries in the e-commerce sector.

Delivery drones are unmanned aerial vehicles that can be used to deliver packages, medical supplies, food and grocery, and other items.