13 Jul 2021 10:30 AM

These solar-powered headphones promise infinite battery life

Swedish manufacturer Urbanista has introduced the world’s first wireless headphones with active noise reduction capable of charging up automatically, thanks to solar energy. Named Los Angeles, this headset offers a theoretically infinite battery life.

Using integrated technology, the solar-powered headphones convert all forms of light, outdoor and indoor, natural or artificial, into energy. This is the case both when they are being worn and when they’re put down but still exposed to light. The manufacturer promises a virtually unlimited listening time, thanks to the solar charge. On average, two hours of exposure to the outside would correspond to one hour of additional playtime. If necessary, the headphones can obviously also be charged in a more traditional way.

solar-powered headphones
The Urbanista Los Angeles solar-powered headphones charge up automatically when they come into contact with light. Image: Courtesy Urbanista

The headphones are covered with solar cells developed by the startup Exeger. In fact, the headphones convert any form of light into clean energy. This technology can theoretically be seamlessly integrated into any design and other types of electronic devices.

In addition to its automatic solar charging, the headphones feature a system for reducing unwanted background noise, which can be turned on and off with a single button. As for the rest, the Los Angeles is a Bluetooth 5.0 compatible wireless headset that works with Siri and Google Assistant. It is currently available for preorder here for US$199 (Rs 14,831).

This article was published via AFP Relaxnews

Hero and featured image: Courtesy Urbanista

