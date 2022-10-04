These new features aim to improve the results of your Google search

Google has unveiled new features designed to make the results displayed after a search even more relevant. The new Google features include a section dedicated to forums and automatic translation of certain article titles.

In order to improve its results and to maintain a relevant edge with its answers, Google‘s search engine has introduced two interesting new features, initially reserved for Americans.

New Google features: All you need to know

Discussions and forums

The first one seeks out and fetches information from discussions and online forums. This type of content will now appear more regularly in the results of mobile users’ queries, in a new section called “Discussions and forums.” Users will be able to find recent topics from forums related to their queries. If they ask what is the best car of the moment, they will be redirected to different sites such as Reddit or Quora, mentioning the question. If this feature meets with approval from early users, it will gradually be rolled out everywhere.

Language barriers

Google also announced that it wants to “break down” certain “language barriers,” particularly when it comes to news. In a beta version for the moment, Google offers translations of news in French, German and Spanish into English. By early 2023, machine translation will allow all news coverage to be displayed in the user’s language, starting with English. This means that if an English speaker in the US wants to find out about an event in Mexico and local media articles come up, then the headlines will automatically be translated into English and appear as they are in the search results. Of course, if the user clicks on the link, they will be redirected to the original article, which they can then submit to Google Translation if they wish.

As is often the case with Google, users in other countries will have to be patient to take advantage of these new features.

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy Photography Delmaine Donson/Getty Images

This story is published via AFP Relaxnews.