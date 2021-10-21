Hitch a vitrual date with Tinder India’s new ‘Explore’ feature

Tinder India rolls out a new ‘Explore’ feature that allows users to go on virtual and interactive dates before they match.

Twitter had a pretty by-the-book formula so far. You match, chat, meet, and see where it goes. However, due to the pandemic, the last two steps don’t obviously work out. As many other industries are, Tinder is taking things digital by allowing users to go on fun and interactive virtual dates on the app itself. The App now offers a growing list of exclusive social experiences like Hot Takes, Vibes, and Swipe Night, with many more coming up soon.

Explore is Tinder’s biggest update ever since they introduced the ‘Swipe’ feature. Reports suggest that 4/5 users who try the new feature are absolutely hooked.

“A new generation of daters is asking for more from us in the post-COVID world: More ways to have fun and interact with others virtually and more control over who they meet on Tinder,” Renate Nyborg, CEO of Tinder stated. Tinder India’s Explore can further help you find the right experience to suit your mood or personality. Whether you’re a bookworm, avgeek, or audiophile — there’s a social experience waiting for you. New interests will launch on a regular basis so members can find someone new.

Let’s take ‘Hot Takes’ as an example of these experiences. Said to be a nightly social experience, Hot Takes lets users converse on chat before they actually match in a low-stakes quiz on popular culture and opinions. Once you’re done there, you can choose whether or not to take the conversation forward.

However, since you’ll be going on a date, Tinder double checks that you and your partner are legitimate. Users must be familiar with the Trust & Safety feature, where users need to self-authenticate themselves via a series of selfies to be submitted, which will be then compared to your profile pictures using human-assisted AI technology. Those verified will receive a blue checkmark, and members can opt to see only Photo Verified profiles in Explore.

