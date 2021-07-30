Be it ANC headsets, true wireless ear-pods or wearable sports gear — these Indian audio brands first had our curiosity, now they have our attention. Here’s a list of homegrown audio brands you should check out.

We’re currently in a space where investing in a pair of quality audio accessories is truly essential. We wear them while streaming, video chatting, gaming, running and even dancing. It’s perhaps the one tech accessory after our smartphones that we simply can’t leave home without. In support of homegrown businesses, local audio brands are making noise, and they are totally worth it.

We spent a week testing out pieces from a few of these Indian audio brands to tell you why you must buy local.

Let’s start this list with an apex in the homegrown audio affair. boAt Nirvana took a voyage back in 2013, and today, they’re undoubtedly India’s go-to brand for affordable and stylish audio accessories. With a line-up ranging from slick headphones, portable wireless earbuds, smartwatches, grooming trimmers, and computer accessories — there’s something for everyone here. Our top picks from the bunch? After spending some time and testing out some of boAt’s newest tech offerings, we can confirm our two official favourites: The Airdopes 441 and the Rockerz 330.

As the Airdopes 441 said on its box, “Keeps you groovin'”, they meant that. The bass and kick packs a serious thump and is topped off with crisp vocal audio. Running Bluetooth 5.0 and featuring a One-Touch Voice Assistant, we had to name the song we wanted to listen to, and we had it play. In terms of its fit, it’s just the right amount of tightness, packing in the audio yet undoubtedly comfortable. On the other hand, the Rockerz 330 packs a punch. I’ve worn it for a couple of jogs, and I can confirm that its fit perfectly suits the cause. In terms of sound, the tight-fit is better suitable for shorter than longer tasks. It promises 30 hours of pure bass and rhythm, more so, completely homegrown. For those looking at wired options instead, try out the Bassheads 100. Don’t let the wire change your opinion, it too offers pristine sound.

Take it from Kriti Sanon or Vicky Kaushal, Boult being one of the most affordable Indian audio brands that promise absolute value for your money. Be it in-ear, over-ear, truly wireless or wired — Boult Audio offers them all. More so, we could say they have a slightly more minimalist appeal with their pieces compared to other brands on this list. Simple elegance, quality and affordability, that’s what you get with Boult.

Moving on to Fire Boltt. Yes, that double ‘t’ in their name is highly fitting for how much of a striking impression they make. They might be a lesser-known brand, but they’re certainly high on specs yet low on price. They offer the best of wearable smart tech, both audio, and wristwear but at prices that suit the masses. Their RGB lighting-up Gaming Headset 1300 is an absolute stunner. More so, they offer a very cool range of lifestyle audio accessories.

URBN is one of those hidden gems that every Indian millennial need to discover. The brand offers a wide line-up of power banks, charging cables and audio and smartphone accessories. Each piece, while coming with a proud homegrown tag, is also elegantly designed with a slick minimalist appeal. In terms of price, they’re right on the sweet spot while also promising quality.

We’ve been using URBN’s Thud 600 RAW Earphones as our WFH audio accessory and we must say, we’re highly impressed. After hours, when listening to music too, they mean business. The box says ‘Heavy Bass’, and after using this pair for the last two weeks, let me tell you, they weren’t kidding. In terms of comfort, I feel like they’re suitable for short periods instead of long. Expect a cool 8 hours of play with this neckband.

Go Noise is where fun meets fashion and form meets function. Their accessories ooze with an uber-cool millennial appeal, take a look at their Defy ANC headphones on top, you’ll know what we’re talking about. The brand offers a plethora of audio devices and smart wearables. When it comes to their audio department, the Air Buds+ is their new top-of-the-line piece.

Perhaps one of the oldest Indian audio brands on our list. Syska, founded in 1989, is an all-rounder when it comes to home tech. They provide home lighting and electrical products too. However, focusing on their audio division today, we may not be looking at the fanciest pieces but certainly the most trustworthy. They offer a range of audio accessories from truly wireless earbuds and headphones to ultra-base earphones and computer audio accessories. Their performance-ready HE5700 Proactive Wireless Earphones certainly have our attention.

All images: Courtesy brands