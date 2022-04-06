Twitter confirms it is working on an in-demand edit button

For a long time now, people on Twitter have been asking for an edit button to help rectify the silly typos that occur when putting out a tweet. On 1 April, Twitter tweeted that it was “working on an edit button”. Now, on 5 April, the company confirmed that it is seriously working on it.

The confirmation comes two days after Tesla CEO Elon Musk became the single-largest shareholder in Twitter by acquiring a 9.2 percent stake in the social media giant. The following day, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal confirmed that Musk will be taking a seat on Twitter board.

Twitter gets serious about the edit button

Testing to start on company’s subscriber service

The edit button is a feature that is expected to enable users to rectify mistakes in their tweets after posting it.

“now that everyone is asking… yes, we’ve been working on an edit feature since last year! no, we didn’t get the idea from a poll,” the tweet by Twitter reads, while referring to the viral poll conducted by Musk regarding the edit button.

“we’re kicking off testing within @TwitterBlue Labs in the coming months to learn what works, what doesn’t, and what’s possible,” read the post by Twitter.

The Twitter Blue is a subscriber-only service that presents an array of tools to the user including bookmarking features and a crucial ‘Undo’ button.

It is not clear if Twitter was referring to the Undo feature of Twitter Blue. However, a GIF shared by Twitter along with its original post shows a separate edit button in a drop down menu that can be accessed from the three dots at the top right corner of a tweet.

What more is Twitter saying regarding the button?

In a thread posted on the same day, company’s VP of consumer product Jay Sullivan said that editing has been “the most requested Twitter feature for many years”.

Sullivan said that Twitter has been “exploring how to build an Edit feature in a safe manner”.

“Without things like time limits, controls, and transparency about what has been edited, Edit could be misused to alter the record of the public conversation,” he said. “Protecting the integrity of that public conversation is our top priority when we approach this work.”

“Therefore, it will take time and we will be actively seeking input and adversarial thinking in advance of launching Edit,” Sullivan added.

2/ Edit has been the most requested Twitter feature for many years. People want to be able to fix (sometimes embarrassing) mistakes, typos and hot takes in the moment. They currently work around this by deleting and tweeting again. — Jay Sullivan (@jaysullivan) April 5, 2022

4/ Therefore, it will take time and we will be actively seeking input and adversarial thinking in advance of launching Edit. We will approach this feature with care and thoughtfulness and we will share updates as we go. — Jay Sullivan (@jaysullivan) April 5, 2022

The edit button is one of the most crucial features that can be expected in 2022. Among the others are Safety Mode, which autoblocks responses that may contain harmful text, and Downvotes that lets Twitter know when a comment is not adding anything to the discourse.

