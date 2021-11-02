This Diwali, turn your living room into a home theatre with the Vu Cinema TV Action Series

While staying safe at home for the last two years, we’ve witnessed a spectacular paradigm shift in our lives. The way we work, play, entertain and celebrate special occasions have all seen a considerable change. However, today let’s focus on the latter two, considering we have Diwali just around the corner and the quality family time and home entertainment that comes bundled with it. As your living room turns into a designated entertainment zone, your television turns into a window to the world of OTT blockbusters, trendy music, and a home theatre for new movies.

Hence, it’s essential to own a television set that delivers top-notch performance and cinema-grade visual brilliance at home. Presenting the Vu Cinema TV Action Series, which returns in a new form in 2021, with a spectacular range of home entertainment upgrades after selling out within 24 hours of its launch last year.

What makes the Vu Cinema TV Action Series such a cinematic delight for your home?

Let’s start with its picture-perfect visuals – Delivering its visual vibrancy is what Vu calls ‘Triple Image Technology’. This state-of-the-art image processor supports Dolby Vision, HDR, and HLG video triple decoding. More so, it features a built-in Cinema Mode that instantly turns your living room into a theatre. What impresses us about the Vu Cinema TV Action Series is that it offers up to 500 nits of brightness which is further enhanced and complemented by its Pixelium Glass technology. To put it simply, it optimizes light reflections by 40%, so no matter where you’re seated in the room or which angle you’re viewing from, zero compromises is made in visual quality.

With all this cinematic glory, it also promises a pristine aural experience. Here’s how.

Built into the Vu Cinema TV Action Series is a 100W Cinematic Soundbar powered by JBL’s top-shelf audio technology. It consists of 6 speakers (4 Masters and 2 Tweeters), custom-tuned to deliver a wide soundstage. Under the hood, we also see DTS Virtual X Surround Sound Technologies & Dolby Audio, which promises that cinema-grade aural quality. But well, that’s not it. The Vu Cinema TV Action Series doesn’t only turn your living room into a theatre, but also a concert. Completely encapsulating your living room with its sound, it boasts noise-canceling tech that further enhances vocals and layers in the music. What more can we wish for from a television set?

It looks good and sounds even better, but how smart is it?

Safe to say, the Vu Cinema TV Action Series isn’t just a television but also a portal to the wide world of cinematic blockbusters. Right from your favorite movies to the latest hits across a wide line-up of OTT apps, this is your one-stop destination for all kinds of entertainment. It comes preloaded with NETFLIX, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, and YouTube including all kinds of Movies, Web Series, Sports, a Variety of Shows, Catchup TV etc. Well, there’s one more feather in their hat – It’s also a gaming TV. Being the very first Vu television to boast enhanced MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation), it eradicates all motion blurs and judders, leaving no room for error and delivering picture-perfect graphics. Vu paid close attention to designing hardware that would match the caliber of Indian gamers with this one.

This Diwali, bring home the new Vu Cinema TV Action Series and enjoy the latest blockbusters and OTT releases right at home. What’s on our watch-list this November? Here are a few names – Meenakshi Sundareshwar, Hum Do Humare Do, Bunty aur Babli 2, Satyamev Jayate 2, and Jai Bhim. Head over to Vu Technologies’ official website to know more.

