Vu Televisions goes ultra-bright with revolutionary new Vu GloLED TV

Vu Televisions debuts the Vu GloLED TV in India, starting Rs 33,999 with its revolutionary Glo Panel, Glo AI processor and Google TV OS.

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again – Devita Saraf’s Vu Televisions is undoubtedly India’s most stylish TV name. With a hot-streak of producing great TVs for over 3 million customers, the GloLED TV, Glo Panel and Glo AI processor come forth as their latest innovations today. With all this visual elegeance comes finesse too, Vu Televisions first launched their Android TV in 2018, and today, they debut their GoogleTV. However, that isn’t even the main attraction about today’s launch, it’s the Glo.

With the new Glo Panel and Glo AI processor, you can expect a 60% surge in brightness but, with lesser consumption of energy. Also, the Vu GloLED TV boasts a NTSC colour gamut of 94%, shattering industry standards of 4K LED TVs deliver a colour gamut of 72%. Interestingly, it’s nearly at par with OLED TVs, who deliver a perfect 100%. If you think that’s where the party ends, there’s also a 104-watt DJ SubWoofer built-in, promising some serious base while staying invisible inside the ultra-thin frame.

Vu televisions GloLED TVs: Price, Sizes, Features

Maximising your viewing area; the bezel-free TV includes a hands-free far-field microphone that supports voice search and commands, an ambient light sensor that automatically adjusts your TV settings under various lighting conditions. This is the only Google TV in the world with an Advanced Cricket and Cinema Mode. It is Vu’s next generation Cricket Mode technology and with this advancement, you not only get a 100% ball visibility, but also a live stadium experience- just in time for ICC T20 World Cup 2022, FIFA 2022 and ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

The machine behind the magic is the Vu Glo AI processor, which works brilliantly with the running Google TV OS, the latest and most cutting-edge OS for televisions developed by Google.

The Vu GloLED TV is also big on maximising screenspace thaks to its bezel-less silhouette.With all this visual brilliance, top-notch sound, and sleekness, comes intelligence too. This comes in the form of a hands-free far-field microphone which supports voice search and voice commands. Cherry on the cake? An ambient light sensor which tunes the mood of your room according to what’s on screen. The Vu GloLED TV features the next generation of Vu’s cricket mode technology – Advanced Cricket Mode. With Advanced Cricket Mode not only do you get 100% ball visibility but also get a live stadium experience, just in time for ICC T20 World Cup 2022, FIFA 2022 and ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

The new Vu GloLED Tvs will arrive in 50″, 55″, and 65″ variants priced at Rs 33,999, Rs 38,999 and Rs 57,999 respectively. Also, as a Diwali gift from Vu, there’ll be an additional 43″ variant too.

All images: Courtesy Vu Televisions