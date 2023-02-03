What are the ways to make money on Twitch?

Social networks are constantly introducing and honing ways for their users to make money through their platforms. And Twitch is no exception. A favorite among Generation Z, Twitch’s influencer-streamers are the envy of many. Here’s a short introduction to making money on Twitch.

Yes, you can earn a reliable monthly income on Twitch. The streaming platform offers a set of tools and guidelines to allow its creators to earn a small income. All thanks to advertising.

How to make money through Twitch?

The idea is simple: you’ll have to stream a specific number of hours to be able to run ads, and thus get a fixed payment. For 40 hours of streaming per month, creators can earn $100 for two minutes of ads per hour. This rises to $300 (INR 24,568.07) for three minutes and up to $500 (INR 40,946.78) for four minutes of ads per hour.

In addition to this barometer, streamers can also earn money by joining the Amazon Associates Program. By inserting links to Amazon products directly on their Twitch channel, influencers can earn a commission on the sales of these products when members of their audience purchase them.

But be aware that in order to qualify for this revenue, you must meet four criteria: have at least 500 minutes of total broadcast time, 7 unique days of broadcast time, and an average of 3 or more concurrent viewers over the past 30 days. Streamers must also have at least 50 followers.

These conditions will allow you to join Twitch’s Affiliate program and therefore to receive the revenue related to your activity on the platform.

Apart from advertising revenue and partnerships with Amazon, creators can be directly compensated by their subscribers through the possibility of “Cheers.” A “Cheer” is simply an animated emoticon sent to the chat during a stream, which uses the “Bits” virtual currency. A hundred “Bits” are equivalent to a dollar, while 25,000 “Bits” are worth US$250 dollars (INR 20,473.39 approx.).

