Who is Evan Luthra? Delhi’s self-taught serial entrepreneur is set to be a billionaire by 30

Entrepreneur, investor, and influencer Evan Luthra tasted success at the young age of 17 when his dedication to coding earned him millions. Today, the 27-year-old self-taught tech genius is on his way to being a billionaire by the time he turns 30. Here’s what you should know about him.

Who is Evan Luthra?

Between yacht parties, vacations in exotic destinations, and luxurious properties Evan Luthra’s life is glamorous, to say the least. Originally from New Delhi, he serves as an advisor at Step Hero, an NFT fantasy-themed RPG game and invests in fast-growing technologies through his funding venture Startup Studio Online. Over 2.3 million people on Instagram follow the self-professed serial entrepreneur who chronicles his journey and shares his advice on the social media platform. Most recently, that involved purchasing an NFT worth £ 2.2 million (Rs 22 crore). That said, all of the splurges that now underscore Luthra’s life are the fruits of labour that came in after a long period of learning.

Evan Luthra taught himself how to code with a little help from YouTube

Luthra was just 12 when he was bitten by the “digital bug.” He’d begun playing around on the computers at his father’s call centre and eventually began building microcomputers via a set up of 200 computers. He pushed the machines to the limit and tried a host of new programs, taking them apart to see how exactly they worked. He then began looking into code and turned to YouTube for help. Soon, he’d begun his first digital endeavour, which involved curating technology-related news. The self-starter had garnered 2,50,000 readers through this initiative.

Around this time, mobile apps had gained considerable popularity around the world, so Luthra invested his time in developing apps. Eventually, he made a fortune by selling the apps and websites he had created for a profit, walking away with seven figures at just 17. Since then he’s worked with popular shows like Two and A Half Men and Gossip Girl, had a role to play in the ICC Cricket World Cup, and has developed apps for major Fortune 500 companies.

The entrepreneur once received a call from late Apple CEO

A believer of the strategical formula ‘conceptualise, innovate, execute,” Luthra once received a call from the late Apple CEO, Steve Jobs for advice on Apple’s app store. In a conversation with Money Control, Luthra was quoted saying, “I was starstruck. I was a boy from India and didn’t have that much experience at the time, and here I was, talking to Steve Jobs.” He further added, “He had a group call with all the early developers and asked us for feedback and what we actually thought about the app store. He also shared some advice with us for our own businesses.”

Over the past five years, the millionaire has built and invested in over 300 companies across several verticals, including foodtech, travel, fintech, nightlife, food and beverage, lifestyle, artificial intelligence, entertainment, fashion, mixed reality, and more, all of which reportedly have a combined market cap of US$ 1 billion (Rs 7,512 crore approximately). He’s stepped into the blockchain space and is an accredited Angel investor as well. He was one of the first investors of Snapchat and an early investor in Eaze.com.

Luthra is also a featured speaker at several universities around the globe, having taken centre stage at the United Nations, Google, Nielsen, Delhi University, Washington State University, and more. He specialises in subjects like mobile apps, entrepreneurship, and trending tech subjects.

These days, he splits his time between India, the Dominican Republic, St Kitts, Nevis, and Mexico, making most of his money by trading cryptocurrency. And considering the pace at which he’s going, there’s no doubt that the tech genius will make headlines for being a billionaire quite soon.

All images: Courtesy Evan Luthra