Xbox re-adds 76 vintage games to to celebrate its 20th birthday

As Microsoft’s Xbox celebrates its 20th birthday, they gifted us 76 of their all-time classic games as part of their Backward Compatibility program.

As part of Microsoft’s Backward Compatibility program, they announced that 76 classic Xbox games will be available for play once again, the announcement was made during the Xbox 20th anniversary event. This means, we all get a ticket to relive and re-experience all those iconic Xbox and Xbox 360 titles on the Xbox Series S/X, as well as Xbox One/X consoles. Mircosoft unveiled this plan two years ago but was put on hold, however, it’s ready and so are we.

Xbox backward compatibility: Full list of 76 games

There’s a spectacular lineup of Y2K Xbox games added here. To give you a gist, we see the Max Payne series, Skate 2, Dead or Alive Ultimate, and Star Wars Jedi Knight II, and many more Xbox original titles. You must be wondering, how do these old games match up with these contemporary consoles in terms of graphics and game mechanism? Microsoft stated that the Auto HDR on the latest consoles will take care of that. More so, they will also be getting the benefit of FPS Boost and faster load times. These two features can be managed in the Manage Game section of each game. They will also be rendered four times the original resolution. The Series S does 3x instead of 4 while the previous gens go a notch lower.

All 76 games will be available to be downloaded/played, November 15 onwards. Of course, players will have to own the game either virtually or physically.

Peggy Lo, a backward compatibility program lead at Xbox, tells us, “Xbox fans’ constant requests for specific titles and enhancements encouraged the backward compatibility team to partner with the original creators to preserve thousands of games from over four generations of Xbox. However, the surprise addition of more than 70 games will be the final time we’ll see new backward compatible games. While we continue to stay focused on preserving and enhancing the art form of games, we have reached the limit of our ability to bring new games to the catalogue from the past due to licensing, legal and technical constraints.” A majority of these 76 games being added to the Xbox Series S/X will be available for purchase on the Microsoft Store.

Here’s the full list of all 76 Xbox backward compatible games:

50 Cent: Blood on the Sand

Aces of the Galaxy

Advent Rising

Adventure Time: The Secret of the Nameless Kingdom

Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? Make the Grade

Avatar: The Last Airbender – The Burning Earth

Bankshot Billiards 2

Beautiful Katamari

Binary Domain

Black College Football Xperience: Doug Williams Ed

Cloning Clyde

Conan

Darwinia+

Dead or Alive Ultimate

Dead or Alive 3

Dead or Alive 4

Death by Cube

Disney Universe

Disney’s Chicken Little

Elements of Destruction

F.E.A.R.

F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin

F.E.A.R. 3

F.E.A.R. Files

The First Templar

Gladius

Gunvalkyrie

Islands of Wakfu

Lego The Lord of the Rings

Manhunt

Max Payne

Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne

Max Payne 3

Mini Ninjas

Mortal Kombat

Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe

MX vs. ATV Alive

MX vs. ATV Untamed

NIER

Novadrome

Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee

Onechanbara: Bikini Samurai Squad

Otogi: Myth of Demons

Otogi 2: Immortal Warriors

The Outfit

Outpost Kaloki X

Quake Arena Arcade

R.A.W. – Realms of Ancient War

Red Dead Revolver

Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City

Ridge Racer 6

Rio

Risen

Risen 2: Dark Waters

Rock of Ages

Sacred 2: Fallen Angel

Scramble

Screwjumper!

Secret Weapons Over Normandy

Skate 2

SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam!

SpongeBob’s Truth or Square

Star Wars Starfighter: Special Edition

Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast

Switchball

Thrillville

Thrillville: Off the Rails

Time Pilot

TimeSplitters 2

TimeSplitters: Future Perfect

Toy Story Mania!

Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgment

Viva Piñata: Party Animals

Warlords

