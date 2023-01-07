Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro: What Twitter is saying about the 5G smartphone

It’s a great day for people looking for powerful smartphones in a relatively affordable budget bracket. Xiaomi India is launching the 5 G-compatible Redmi Note 12 Pro on January 11th, along with the Note 12 and the Note 12 Pro+. These Xiaomi smartphones, offering powerful specs, start at INR 17,999 and can go up to INR 32,999. Let’s take a closer look at these exciting new gadgets and what people have to say about their release.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro: Looking at the specs

The new smartphones from Xiaomi India feature some truly powerful smartphones. The Redmi Note 12 Pro features some incredible specs that get even better when you take into consideration the price tag you’re getting them for. The 5o-megapixel Sony IMX 766 camera comes with optical image stabilisation. It also features an additional 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, as well as a macro camera. The Pro AMOLED display is stunning, while the 5000 mAh battery is impressive. The MediaTek Dimensity 1080 5G chip offers optimum performance.

Of the three, it’s the Note 12 Pro+ that packs in the most powerful specs. It features a stunning 120Hz Pro AMOLED display screen that is just breathtaking. It also features a stylish 3D arc design and comes equipped with a 200-megapixel ultra high-resolution camera that is powered by an HPX sensor. This camera also features optical image stabilisation. Also, like the 12 Pro, it has an additional 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a macro camera. Its powerful MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chip and 4980 mAh battery come together to offer the best performance you can get on a Redmi Note right now.

If you’re looking for the most budget-friendly option, you’d be impressed with the Redmi Note 12’s features as well. While not as powerful as its elder brothers, it features a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chip, a 5000 mAh battery that offers longevity, a 48-megapixel AI Triple Camera, an additional 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a macro camera, a super AMOLED display screen, and a sleek design.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G Series: How much will these smartphones cost?

As Xiaomi is releasing three models, the prices too will vary accordingly. The Redmi Note 12 will start at INR 17,999 and can go up to INR 19,999, while the Redmi Note 12 Pro will start at INR 24,999 and can go up to INR 27,999. The Redmi Note 12 Pro+, the most powerful of the bunch, will start at INR 29,999 and can go up to INR 32,999.

What Twitter has to say about the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro and other models

Twitter seems quite impressed with the latest Redmi Note models, with many people singling out the powerful specs and affordable price tag

Call of Duty Mobile, 2.2 GB.

Downloaded on @airtelindia 5G in a little over 90 seconds on the Redmi Note 12 Pro+. @RedmiIndia pic.twitter.com/tnyGGq23ic — Nimish Dubey (@nimishdubey) January 5, 2023

#RedmiNote12 5G Series is here. This shot captured on the #RedmiNote12ProPlus5G was handheld using the moving crowd long exposure mode and it took 3 seconds to capture this shot. Thanks to SuperOIS, it is captured perfectly without any shake giving the beautiful desired effect. pic.twitter.com/XFhbXdeUkW — Sandeep Sarma (@sandeep9sarma) January 6, 2023

If you think the Redmi Note 12 series is expensive, then wait for some other launches from other brands in 2023. — Utsav Techie (@utsavtechie) January 5, 2023

Some snaps of the Redmi Note 12 Pro +. Looks kind of neat and smart, very Note-ish. The 200 MP camera is going to be interesting, methinks. pic.twitter.com/lcJ2PKK5D2 — Nimish Dubey (@nimishdubey) December 29, 2022

Here’s a 200MP image captured on our #SuperNote #RedmiNote12 Pro+ 5G. I’m going to be talking about this image in detail to showcase just how big of a generational leap this 200 Megapixel + SuperOIS setup will be for the entire industry. pic.twitter.com/KnRzUJo9qp — Sandeep Sarma (@sandeep9sarma) December 30, 2022

Pro tip: Remember to bookmark your calendars as the phone will go on sale on January 11, 2023.

