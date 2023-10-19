Best home decor gifts to drive your loved ones into the festive spirit

With Diwali around the corner, it’s time for you to choose the right home decor gifts to shower your loved ones with utmost warmth and cheer, so have a look at this alluring listicle of exclusive gifts curated just for you.

The festive season is leaving no stone unturned in keeping us in high spirits. The annual string of poker parties, the glamorous series of #OOTNs, and of course the sweet obsession is definitely driving us right into the arms of the Diwali spirit. Having said that, apart from all the glitz and glamour, the most precious detail of the festive season has to be the part where we get to shower our loved ones with some exclusive presents or maybe reward ourselves with a little something too, right? Speaking of Diwali gifting what better than the idea of beautifying our humble abodes? So, the home decor seems to be the perfect domain to invest in! If you’re in a dilemma of choosing just the right present, well then worry no more as we have a especially curated list of home decor gifts to enlighten your loved ones and their living spaces.

Some of the best home decor gifts for the festive season

From intricately crafted dinner sets and exquisite Diwali decor pieces to soothing bedspreads, this listicle is here to up your decor game and add that much-needed flair to you your humble abodes.

Logam

It’s time to shower your loved ones with all the brightness this season, courtesy of this gleaming gold Layla Candle set from Logam. The intricate details and the contemporary design combined make this a perfect present to offer this Diwali season.

Shop here

Elvy

Exuding sheer opulence, Elvy’s La Perla round platter along with those antique wine glasses seems like a perfect blend of over-the-top yet minimal-looking present for your friends and family.

Shop here

Objectry

One never misses an excuse to experiment with cocktails, especially with Diwali around the corner, and Objectry’s uneven base barware set is here to amp up your cocktail game with this elegant-looking set of four barware tools.

Shop here

Ritu Kumar

A hot cup of coffee comes right up with a hint of fine porcelain with a polished finish intricacy. Speaking of home decor gifts how can one not mention Ritu Kumar Home’s pink ikkat kitchenware? This set of two pink mugs is undoubtedly the right choice for your loved ones.

Shop here

Rezon

This exclusively curated luxury silverware set is just the right fit for one’s exquisite crockery set. So, wait no more and shower your friends and family with the subtlety of this shiny silverware set.

Shop here

Ikkis

What better than a set of contemporary-looking diyas for the Diwali season right? Ikkis’ set of Diya Lamps is just the right preset to bring joy to your friends and family.

Shop here

Veaves

Handmade things always seem to hold a special place in our hearts and having said that Veaves’ handmade set of six Anarkali coasters will not just be thoughtful, but a beautiful Diwali present too.

Shop here

Nestasia

Time to add the fancy quotient to your platter collections this Diwali season. Nestasia’s set of 4 Leaf platters checks all boxes from beauty to utility. The pretty patterns on all four of these tiny platters are what make this just the right fit.

Shop here

The Wishing Chair

Yet another stunning range of table wear is ready to be added to your shopping carts. Wishing Chair’s unique and quirky patterned raindrops and roses tableware collection qualifies all the criteria for a perfect home decor gift.

Shop here

Layers

Layers have come up with a range of bedsheets & towels in gifting boxes called the Utsav Collection. The bed sheets are made out of 100% cotton fabric in vibrant colors & designs, which are the essence of Diwali. So, it wouldn’t be an understatement to claim that Layers is the right in this listicle.

Shop here

Hero image: courtesy Elvy. Feature image: courtesy Amazon.