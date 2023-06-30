The best multifunctional baby chair for a peaceful mealtime with your little one

It is a well-known fact that handling a baby is no child’s play. While there are no shortcuts to raising your little one, there are simple things that can make your life around the naughty tot a bit easier. Enter the world of baby chairs. From having your baby safely seated to helping feed them without making a mess, a high chair does it all.
These multi-purpose pieces of furniture are designed to serve various functions at different stages of your child’s growth. Depending on your needs, you can invest in the best chair.
What are baby chairs?
A baby chair is specially designed for toddlers and younger babies to help you feed them with ease. With long legs to bring the little one up to your level, the chair also has a seat fixed with safety harnesses on it. The chair, thus, allows you to feed or interact with the baby with much ease.
The equipment also comes with wide legs to ensure better stability. They can also be easily folded and kept away after use.
Do babies really need chairs?
A baby chair offers you perhaps the most important thing your child needs — safety. Only a specially designed chair can help you position your baby safely and comfortably while feeding.
Additionally, it also lets you place your baby near a dining table so that you can keep an eye on it while you take your meal. Older babies can also learn to have their own solids, which you can place on the tabletop of the highchair.
Types of baby chairs
Baby chairs are available in a variety of sizes and are mostly multifunctional. Bath chairs, activity chairs, feeding chairs, car seats, high chairs, and toilet training chairs are some types to name.
The right time to buy
You should buy a chair if you feel it will aid you in your daily routine while taking care of your child. However, to make the most of this equipment, you need to buy it in accordance with the stage of growth your little one is in.
For instance, a baby bathing chair can be useful right from birth, but a high chair is advised for babies who can sit up on their own and have started taking in solid foods. Meanwhile, a toilet chair is recommended when you start potty training your kid.
Pointers to keep in mind
With a plethora of options available in the market, choosing the right chair for your baby can be confusing. Keep our checklist of pointers handy before you invest in one.
- A five-point safety harness is ideal when you get a baby chair. In it, you get five attachment points on the chair that restrain the baby’s shoulder and waist.
- Choose a baby chair with an adjustable tray. Also, make sure to choose a material that is washable since feeding fussy toddlers can be a messy affair.
- Choose chairs with adjustable backrests, so that they can accommodate bottle-feeding also.
- Choose height-adjustable chairs to accommodate your child comfortably as they grow.
- It is safer if the chair has a crotch post that won’t make the child slip out of the high chair from underneath the tray.
- Angled chair legs are suggested as they reduce the baby’s chances of tripping. Chairs with good-quality bushes ensure a better grip on the floor, and if they have wheels, make sure they come with a lock.
- Chairs with adjustable footrests also help your child rest their feet and calves comfortably.
How to clean
Vinyl or other water-proof parts of the chair can be cleaned using water and soap and left to air dry. The removable tray should be taken out and hand washed before installing it again. You can also use a dishwasher for the same.
It is ideal to opt for simpler designs without grooves or crevices where food particles are likely to get stuck. When you wash the tray, use only a baby-safe cleanser.
This convertible baby chair features a five-point harness and is sturdy and safe. The cushioned seat is extra soft and will keep your baby cosy. A five-point safety harness provides stable protection while a soft cushion on it keeps the baby feeling comfortable.
Additionally, the reclining seat has three positions. As your baby grows, you can easily move the tray outward to transform it into a toddler chair. This chair can be used till your kid is around 8 years old. It can be converted into a table chair set using easy-to-use buttons.
The unit is made of BPA-free plastic and is easy to clean. An extra-large removable tray that is dishwasher safe saves you from the mess after mealtime.
This high chair features a six-in-one design that is ideal for growing children. The chair can be used in three different ways. It can be used as a standard high chair with a tray. Without the tray, the chair can easily be pulled up to match the height of a normal table. You can also remove the top layer to use it as a readymade table.
Besides these, you can also use this chair and table as a baby learning chair, desk chair and baby stool. The tray features a removable layer that is dishwasher safe.
This four-in-one chair from LuvLap can be used as a cushion high chair, a normal chair, a booster seat and a chair with wheels. It has height-adjustable metal legs with a rubber grip that ensures stability on the floor. Also, a three-point safety harness makes it safe for your kid.
The seat features three height levels and a tray that is removable. The seat also has two reclining positions that make bottle-feeding easy. Additionally, it has a footrest and can be folded into a compact unit.
This multi-functional feeding baby chair from Joie Mimzy features a five-point safety harness. You can use the three-position recliner mode while you bottle-feed your child. The dining position can be used for feeding solid food diet once they are of age. The chair also has a retractable and removable tray. A one-hand, quick compact fold is available in the middle of the seat, which lets you keep the chair away after use.
This dining chair for kids is dishwasher safe and has unique tray storage on the back legs which gives room for storage. The tray is dishwasher-safe and the chair can also be wiped and cleaned easily.
This multi-functional baby chair from Chicco Chairy can be used as a standard booster seat for babies aged 0 to 12 months and as a first chair when they turn 12 to 36 months.
The chair can be adjusted up to four height levels and has adjustable straps, which let you attach the booster seat to any chair that has a flat backrest and seat. It is also lightweight, compact and easy to fold. Additionally, it features slip-proof fabric and a three-point harness system with a crotch strap.
It is also easy to clean and comes with a carry strap for better portability.
The multifunctional chair from R for Rabbit features an arc design without sharp edges that can keep your baby comfortable all day long. You can convert the high chair into a booster chair easily. It can also be converted into a study table and chair.
The legs come with anti-tipping edges and feature a strong anti-strike force. The fabric is washable, and the removable tray lets you clean it easily.
The best feature of the DOTMOM MagicFold high chair is that it is easy to fold, making it travel-friendly. It comes with five positions for the reclining seat back, three positions for the footrest and seven different height levels.
It also features a BPA-free removable plastic tray and has a polyurethane high chair cover that allows for easy cleaning. The chair has four removable wheels for easy movement. Additionally, it also features a toy stand to keep your tiny tot entertained.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Ideally, you can start using baby chairs when your young one is old enough to sit upright. Make sure that the baby’s neck and head are stable enough before starting to use a baby chair. In case you wish to use baby car seats or newborn bathing chairs, consult a paediatrician for expert suggestion.
Answer: The 90–90–90 rule means your child should be positioned in a way that they form a 90-degree angle at the hips, a 90-degree angle at their knees, and a 90-degree angle at their ankles when seated on the baby chair.
Answer: High chairs are pieces of furniture that come with raised seats. They often have a safety harness to secure your baby too. You can move the high chair to your normal dining table to feed your child along with the rest of the family. High chairs have a removable tray that lets your toddler start having solid foods on their own.
Answer: Baby chairs should not be used in case you notice any damage or dents or cracks on them. Ideally, you should change the baby seat within 5-10 years.
Answer: Buy a baby chair only after ensuring they have all the necessary safety features in place. Also, check if they serve multiple functions and are easy to clean. You should always check the material and manufacturer before buying one.