Casamia: Dubai’s Ultimate Luxury Destination

When it comes to design and luxury, Dubai is no stranger to pushing boundaries. And right at the heart of this opulent city lies Casamia, a sprawling 54,000 sq ft. showroom that’s redefining the world of material, design, and construction in the UAE. Join us on a visual journey through this inspirational hub, and discover why it’s Dubai’s finest luxury destination.

Located on the prestigious Shaikh Zayed Strip, Casamia’s flagship store isn’t just a showroom; it’s a designer’s playground. Step inside, and you’ll be greeted by exhibits that showcase a dazzling array of options, handpicked from exclusive brands across Europe. “At Casamia, we craft stories that mirror our customers’ design aspirations,” says Kader Mithani, the visionary Founder of Casamia.

Spanning a staggering 54,000 sq ft., Casamia is a haven for design connoisseurs. It features a meticulously curated mix of iconic brands like Laminam, Versace, Edra, Gianfranco Ferre, and more, alongside some of the biggest names in building materials. Whether you’re embarking on a residential, corporate, or hospitality project, Casamia is the go-to place for a glimpse into the latest designs and trends, from luxury and designer sanitary ware to modern Italian home furniture and designer decor.

With a prestigious roster of strategic partners and brands synonymous with quality and design, Casamia, since its inception in 2004, has carved a niche as an industry powerhouse. The brand is perpetually committed to reinventing and revolutionising the segment with groundbreaking ideas and trends.

“I envisioned Casamia in the early stages of my career, envisioning an all-encompassing destination for top-notch building materials curated for quality and design excellence. We embarked on our journey with a sizeable showroom and a small, dedicated team. As our foothold in the industry strengthened, I worked relentlessly to create the Flagship Casamia Experience Centre, a place where designers and clients alike can immerse themselves in our extensive portfolio of brands and products,” says the visionary entrepreneur, Kader Mithani.

The state-of-the-art showroom spans two floors, inviting you into an immersive experience. The design narrative is expertly choreographed to allow customers to experience and appreciate the products on display. The space feels more like an art gallery, encouraging you to peruse and interact with the exhibits. It’s a place that exists to inspire. Every element is carefully designed and curated to spark your creativity and help you discover your unique style statement. The moment you step inside Casamia, you’re transported to a world of design possibilities.

“Sometimes, amidst all the accolades for a design’s aesthetics, we forget that it should also resonate with your unique personality. It’s crucial to infuse a sense of ‘you’ into your living space because that’s what transforms a well-designed space into a well-designed home,” concludes Mithani, emphasising the importance of personal touch in design.

Casamia is now poised to revolutionise the Indian design market with its brand-new flagship store in Mumbai. We offer you an exclusive sneak peek and an intimate conversation with Padmini Bajaj, Director of Casamia India. Stay tuned to witness the Casamia magic unfold in the vibrant city of Mumbai.