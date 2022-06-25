A beginner’s guide on how to grow indoor plants

Although outdoor gardens have always been an appealing feature to homeowners, it is a luxury not everyone can dream of in the limited and cramped spaces our cities and apartments offer. If you are an urban homeowner, with no or little access to an outdoor space, you can create an indoor garden and give your house an instant makeover. You can even grow your own fruits, vegetables, herbs and flowers all year round, from the comfort of your own kitchen.

Easy-to-maintain indoor plants such as snake plants, spider plants and money plants are an interior designer’s go-to feature to upgrade and beautify a space. You can choose the type of indoor oasis you want depending on the aesthetic you are going for, your experience with gardening and the weather conditions you live in.

Not sure where to start? Refer to our handy beginner’s guide on indoor gardening and build the green haven of your dreams.

What is indoor gardening?

Indoor gardening is essentially cultivating and nurturing plants that you would typically grow outside, inside your home. Incorporating nature into urban environments not only enhances visual appeal but also offers a slew of other benefits.

Indoor gardens can improve air quality, boost your productivity and help you stay connected with nature. Plants also regulate humidity by releasing water vapour into the air, which can improve respiratory and skin health of people living in colder, dryer regions. The act of caring for your plants can also help reduce stress and anxiety.

Whether you have a few potted plants in your doorway, at your office desk or a full-fledged produce garden, indoor gardening can be as low-key or as elaborate as you want it to be.

Additionally, it is easier to control and regulate the temperature indoors and create favourable conditions for your plants to thrive in. You just need to choose plants suited to your indoor environment and available space. Depending on the design aesthetic you are aiming for, you can choose from the many types of indoor gardens, including hydroponic gardens, terrariums, living walls or fresh herb gardens.

Outdoor gardens are more likely to be dependent on seasons and the outside temperatures, limiting the number of plants you can grow year-round. If you get the air, sunlight and soil conditions right, your indoor garden can bear delicious fruits, vegetables and flowers irrespective of the temperature outside.

Popular ways of growing plants indoors

There are no limitations on how you can grow plants indoors. You can use ingenious ways to incorporate their greens even into cramped spaces. From tropical mini-forests and edible gardens perfect for home chefs to hydroponic gardens and terrariums for on-the-go plant parents, there is no dearth of ways to grow your own little green space at home.

Common indoor gardens

Living walls

If you do not have access to an adequate horizontal garden space, why not get creative and erect a vertical garden on one of your bare walls?

Green walls (also known as living walls, plant walls or vertical gardens) are vertical planting systems, comprising an integrated substrate like soil or coconut fibres, different species of live plants and automated irrigation systems in some cases. This system includes wall-mounted and pre-vegetated panels that can be made of plastic, expanded polystyrene or synthetic fabric. Pots and containers can be used as well.

Plants like humidity-resistant ferns, shallow-rooted bromeliads, low-maintenance succulents and vines and edible herbs can be easily grown in living wall gardens.

Hydroponic gardens

The science of gardening without a traditional soil medium is called hydroponics. If the quality of outdoor soil is an issue, you can go for a hydroponic setup to grow the sustainable garden of your dreams.

Hydroponic gardens are cultivated in a mineral-rich water solution instead of soil and can thrive in little to no sunlight. They require less water than traditional gardening, which is ideal if you want to be environment-friendly and avoid dealing with pests and unwanted weeds. These gardens are a hassle-free way to produce high-quality herbs or vegetables throughout the year.

Air plants

With over 500 tropical species to choose from, air plants are epiphytes, which means they do not require potting soil to grow.

Belonging to the Tillandsia genus, which is part of the Bromeliad family, these flowering perennial plants absorb moisture and nutrients directly from the air through tiny scales on their leaves called trichomes. This feature also shields the plants from the scorching sun. Unlike earthbound plants, air plants use their roots only for physical support or cling to pots or other plants.

Terrarium plants

A terrarium is like an aquarium for plants. It is a self-contained mini plant ecosystem grown in a glass container. This easy-to-care and slow-growing miniature forest can include cacti, succulents or tropical plants and can thrive for years.

If you are an inexperienced gardener or a plant enthusiast with little time to spare, terrariums are the ultimate shortcut to adding greenery to your home.

Moisture-loving bathroom plants

Bathrooms serve as the perfect backdrops for some beautiful humidity-loving houseplants. They can amp up the decor of the space and even work as a stress reliever, perfect for those long and relaxing post-work baths.

Three factors to consider while selecting plants for a bathroom nook are low light, high humidity and temperature swings. Indoor plants, including asparagus fern, elegant peace lilies, bamboo plants, pothos, begonias, snake plants and spider plants work best for bathrooms and their dim environment.

Edible gardens (herbs, fruits and veggies)

Perfect for adorning the sunny spots in your home, you can grow fresh herbs and veggies indoors, irrespective of the season. Some herbs you can grow at home are basil, rosemary, thyme and oregano.

Fresh herbs are the best indoor plants because they give you an endless supply of aromas throughout the year and are easy to propagate. Simply take cuttings of their stems and leave them in a glass of water by a sunny windowsill, and you are good to go.

Conditions required to grow indoor plants

The conditions required for your indoor garden to thrive will depend on the type of garden and the plant species you want to include. In general, your plants will need sunlight, soil, water and fertilisers in varying degrees.

Soil and other substrates

Indoor plants, apart from hydroponic gardens and air plants, will need an airy, good quality and fast-draining potting mix. A good all-purpose potting mix for houseplants may include compost or worm castings, coco coir or peat moss, perlite, vermiculite and some coarse sand or store-bought potting soil.

This type of potting mixture absorbs moisture swiftly and works wonders for drought-tolerant plants like aloe vera, agaves, bougainvillaea, sage, rosemary, lavender and jade plants. Moisture-loving plants like ferns may need a differently formulated soil with water-retention properties.

Sunlight

All plants have different light requirements and react to their surroundings accordingly. Looking for the perfect spot in your home for your houseplants can be a fun exercise that all plant parents love. While apartment owners might need plants that can survive in low-light spaces, a few sun-loving plants can be squeezed in to soak the sunlight shining through a south-facing window.

You can choose sun-loving species such as the snake plant, geranium, fiddle-leaf fig and sweet basil if you live in a house with ample sunlight streaming in. Conversely, if you have plants that need shade, keep them away from direct light. As a rule of thumb, avoid harsh, direct sunlight for all indoor plants, as it can scorch their leaves.

Temperature and humidity

Humidity ranging from 40 to 60 percent is well-suited for most indoor plants. Since we can adjust and optimise the temperature and moisture inside our homes, a wide variety of plants can be grown year-round.

If you choose tropical plants that grow best in a humid environment, you could use a humidifier or build a mini-garden in your bathroom. Indoor greenhouses or terrariums are also great options that enable temperature and humidity control.

Water and repotting

The most common mistake that new plant parents make is overwatering their houseplants, causing root rot and other issues. Make sure you conduct proper research on plant care and note down specific requirements to ensure its health. Always water your plants with distilled room temperature water to get the best results.

It is advisable to migrate your plants to larger pots once a year or when the roots are left with no wiggle room. The pots or planters should have proper drainage holes at the base to avoid root rot. This is important for the plants’ health and prolonged growth.

Fertiliser

Unlike earth-bound plants, houseplants do not have access to a constant stream of nutrients supplied by the soil, since they are confined to pots or planters. The existing nutrients in the potting soil get depleted over time, putting your plants’ health in danger. Slow-release fertilisers are a great way to combat this problem and last many months before a reapplication is necessary. When you use high-quality fertilisers for your plants, you’ll notice a shine on the leaves and healthy growth patterns.

If you are looking to set up an indoor garden, here are our best picks for houseplants

