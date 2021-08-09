10 extravagant rugs in India that will add a unique value to your home

What covers your floor is almost as important as what covers your walls (and pretty much everything else in your home). Given their positioning, rugs can add unparalleled value to your home’s decor, matching with your personality even. We have found 10 irresistible rugs in India that are sure to change your home into something even more special.
BARO market brings together artists, craftsmen, and designers from across the country to make vibrant, colourful, high quality, and trendy items. BARO boasts of an interesting collection of rugs, and we would pick the artsy Hand Woven Dhurrie. Traditionally made in the Badhoi village of Uttar Pradesh, these rugs are light, easy to maintain, and weather-proof. From floor coverings to table-tops, the Hand Woven Dhurrie will add an eclectic charm to your living space.
Based out of the Pink City, Jaipur Rugs sells its vast collection in more than 60 countries. This multi-award winning brand believes in empowering the craftsmen community and delivering the finest rugs to its customers. Their ‘Some Place in Time’ collection effortlessly merges modernity with tradition. With Afghani wool as the base, the yarm is spun by hand, using an age-old technique. It gives these rugs a sense of authenticity and takes you back to the time when rugs were considered a symbol of ultimate craftsmanship.
Caffe Latte makes rugs that look so soothing. The brand believes that rugs can go a long way in adding sparkle to your room. One rug that will surely uplift the ambience of any room is Oslo. Inspired by the long snow pile spots of Norway’s capital, Oslo is their fluffiest and cosiest. Made with Bamboo silk and New Zealand wool, the rug exudes warmth and elegance in a manner no other rug can.
House of Badnore celebrates all things vintage and classy. From accessories to clothing to home décor, House of Badnore has a rich collection that gives you a taste of the royal life. Their Aravalli Rugs fuse elegant design with everyday practicality. The rugs are woven using recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) and jute. This makes the rugs handy even outdoors. Featuring elegant digital prints, subdued colours and intricate geometric patterns, Aravalli Rugs would add charm to any corner of your house.
Obeetee is the largest handmade rug maker in India and one of the world’s oldest hand-woven rug companies. Obeetee has joined hands with the celebrated fashion label Shantanu & Nikhil for their new “Proud to be Indian (PTBI)” series. The new collection pays homage to India and is divided into three themes — Independence, Regimental Regalia, and The India-proud Story. Regimental Regalia bring together the intangible aspects of pride, valour, honour, and respect. Brick textures, battlefield stains, maps represent the ultimate triumph.
House of Rugs is well-known for its hand-crafted luxury carpets and rugs. They present a wide range of elegant, hand-tufted carpets. The company is famous for the quality and timeless designs of its pieces. The Posy rug uses a textured dye carpet, which is hand-tufted using the full loop technique and is made of woollen yarn. The Posy has a striking floral pattern that is satisfyingly detailed. It is amazing how this simple design can truly change the vibe.
Shivan & Narresh started with the idea of creating high-end resort wear, which reflected the founders’ love for travel. Today, it is a household name in the Indian luxury fashion business. Their home interior collection is just as vibrant as their clothing line. The Gardenia Rug stands out for its bold colours and juxtaposition of floral and faunal life. Crafted in lightweight canvas, this floor rug is sure to enliven any space.
Cocoon Fine Rugs has made a mark as makers of exquisite hand-crafted rugs and carpets. The ultra-modern Neo Cloud presents rich hues of blue and brown in an abstract pattern. The suave rug is made with hand-carded wool with natural hand spun silk accents. Neo Cloud is the latest addition to the brand’s award-winning hand-knotted collections.
You would be spoilt for choice at The Rug Republic. The huge collection comprising various colour pallets, textures and patterns will suit any taste. Blovice is an understated rug with a rich grey finish. It is handwoven in printed viscose. Blovice looks and feels expensive, and that makes it an ideal rug for your modern house.
Rug’Society is a Portuguese brand of rugs that focuses on bold and contemporary designs. Mermaid rug takes their focus to a whole new level. Part of the Lounge Collection, the Mermaid rug is inspired by the feminine representation of the sea. It is delicately styled using botanical silk and lurex and is completely handmade. It looks expensive and would instantly give your room a lavish uplift.
Images: Courtesy Respective Brands
Hero Image: Courtesy Jaipur Rugs