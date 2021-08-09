10 extravagant rugs in India that will add a unique value to your home

Based out of the Pink City, Jaipur Rugs sells its vast collection in more than 60 countries. This multi-award winning brand believes in empowering the craftsmen community and delivering the finest rugs to its customers. Their ‘Some Place in Time’ collection effortlessly merges modernity with tradition. With Afghani wool as the base, the yarm is spun by hand, using an age-old technique. It gives these rugs a sense of authenticity and takes you back to the time when rugs were considered a symbol of ultimate craftsmanship.