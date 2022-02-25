H&M Home’s spring collections are perfect for mood décor and here are our top picks!

H&M Home is launching in India for the first time with two spectacular spring collections and here’s what we’re springing for in our quest towards mood décor!

Everyone who’s ever been to H&M say ‘Aye!’, everyone who’s going to H&M to spruce up their homes say ‘Aye!’ No, you haven’t read that wrong, H&M has been in our closets and is now ready to come to our home.

The H&M Home collections launched by the brand this year are set to make your home look the best it ever has. Inspired by spring, it combines the essence of colours for brighter days that’ll be the start of springtime and great beginnings in your living space. Art, architecture, fashion, food, folklore and diverse cultures of the world come together to form collective inspiration for the collections aptly named ‘Spring News’ which launched in January 2022 and ‘Spring Time Zen’ set to release in March 2022. The collection will be available in select stores and online at HM.com and Myntra starting 3rd March. Declutter your home and your life to invite new beginnings and light in time for the bountiful spring because artistic and bold details with sculptural elements are here to steal our hearts!

Spring News collection

Celebrating sunny days and fresh starts, this launch curates bright hues and playful shapes into eye-catching tufted cushions, glass products and tactile rugs and blankets. Designed in soft neutrals, abstract prints and splashes of pastels in lilac, green and yellow. Kitchen spaces are in for a organised makeover with the collection’s variety of storage boxes and baskets. Here’s some products we’re bookmarking ahead of time!

Spring Time Zen collection

Update your home in shades of pink and light neutrals. Decking your house in modern boho style with rugs, glass ornaments and seagrass lanterns is the aspiration behind the collection. Simplicity at its finest, the hand painted watercolour floral and dreamy sun & moon prints create the perfect potion for a calming décor. With bohemian chic in mind, there are plenty of choices ranging from tasselled cushions to golden bathtub shelves that will make your home truly your own. The H&M Home collections go live this 3rd of March with special member pre-access from 8 am to 10 am and we’ve all got our eye out for everything that would class up a cosy corner!