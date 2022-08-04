It’s drizzling decor: 6 home decor brands to look out for this monsoon season

If you’re thinking of refurbishing your homes this monsoon, then we’re here to help you with 6 home decor brands that will add a dash of vibrance to your living spaces.

The pandemic transformed our homes from just our heavenly abodes to our professional sets ups too, right? From crashing into our rooms after a long day of zoom calls and virtual meetings to being couch potatoes when off-duty, we have transformed the way we utilised out living spaces. Speaking of which, scrolling over the latest home decor trends on the gram is definitely one guilty pleasure that gives us the maximum amount of satisfaction. If the incessant scrolling down on your feed and the aesthetic reels have made you succumb to the urge of redecorating your homes, we know just the thing you need right now.

Speaking of rejuvenating our homes, the monsoon add a bit of grey to your surrounding and the only way to counter the gloominess is to seek shelter within the cosy walls of your abodes. So, if you’ve been looking for a perfect way to add a pop of colour to your home, then these 6 home decor brands are just what you need.

6 home decor brands and their latest collections to look out for

It’s pouring decor brands in here so get ready to combat the gloomy side of rains and add a hint of cheer to your lovely homes.

Sarita Handa

Sarita Handa heralds the Indian monsoon with a splendid range of bedding and cushions that reflect the brand’s signature and pilot collection. From celebrating traditional hand-embroidery, and an extravagant colour palette to accentuated French knots, this home decor brand is definitely here to refurbish your home aesthetic.

Eris Home

Just like how the monsoon season is all about a thousand different emotions and the changing colours of the sky, likewise Eris Home’s latest collection ‘Kaleidoscope’ is here to give you a delightful splash of patterns, textures, and vibrant hues. This whimsical collection features a dramatic play of patterns and a plush vibe of velvets along with intricate embroideries. So, get ready to elevate your spaces with a regal sense of style with Eris Home and their latest collection.

Orange Tree

Intriguing yet alluring and a perfect balance between form and function are just some attributes that rightly spell out Orange Tree’s newly launched range of home decor accessories. Giving your design ethos a boho-chic transformation is all that the brand focuses on. Moreover, the multiple decor styles including a range of wooden, cork, marble, and alluminium pieces are here to give your living spaces a contemporary yet minimalistic look at the same time.

Espravo

While one looks out for aesthetic home decor brands well, then spotting that artistic appeal is a must for all the decor savvy personalities, right? So, using a visual language of shape, form, and colour, the Kochi-based art collective Espravo has launched an alluring collection of abstract art prints featuring a symphony of hues and shades with tints and tones in modern, geometric, black and white abstracts and more.

The Blue Knot

Adding a delightful floral flair to your loving abodes, The Blue Knot is here with an unmissable floral collection of rugs. From mesmerising motifs inspired by Jacobean and Tulip flowers to impeccable finishing, these 100% wool and viscose rugs are the right fit to give your home a floating effect and an embossed texture.

Javi Home

Lastly, we have an alluring representation of floral patterns brought to our doorsteps by Javi Home’s stunning collection of hand-tufted rugs. Inspired by elements of nature, these rugs are designed to bring tranquillity into your loving abode, making sure to elevate your spirits amidst the monsoon showers.