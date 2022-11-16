Pop-culture’s favourite home furnishing brand ‘Pottery Barn’ sets up shop in India

With exquisite designs and appearances in iconic shows like Sex And The City, F.R.I.E.N.D.S, and The Big Bang Theory – Pottery Barn has built the reputation for itself. The popular home furnishing brand now has an expansive new space in India, right in the heart of the capital city. Here’s all about it.

An American home furnishing label – known for quality furniture, bedding, decor, lighting, and more – has officially opened its doors to India. Right on the heels of the likes of IKEA, H&M Home, and West Elm, with this the design landscape of India – formerly dominated by the likes of Pepperfry and Urban Ladder – is slowly shifting to incorporate more global names. Pottery Barn – owned by William Sonoma of the Mark and Graham fame – has its exclusively designed products on display at Ambience Mall in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi. We take a peek at what’s on offer.

Pottery Barn’s new store offers in-person consults with experts

Pinewood coffee table or a marble number with charcoal details? The flagship store houses design experts to guide you through the process. This includes being teamed up with a designer and having custom floor plans made -complete with mood boards and product pairings. Best part? With the promise of responsibly-sourced, recycled, and reclaimed materials – the brand ensures each purchase gives back to the workers and the environment. It’s also certified by FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) and is deemed non-toxic by Greenguard and Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex. Not to mention, every buy will be rewarded with a tree being planted.

Within pop-culture, the brand is quite well known. A popular feature involved Sheldon from the hit TV series The Big Bang Theory requesting his neighbour Penny to drive him to the Pottery Barn store so he could return his Star Wars sheets. Another sees Rachel from F.R.I.E.N.D.S purchasing a US$ 500 (Rs 40,400 approx) apothecary table for its appeal and history. Naturally, it captured the attention of viewers from around the world, including India.

Pottery Barn believes in designs that champion comfort, style, sustainability, and value – and the evidence is in the elegant yet welcoming store. Most of these products are created by in-house artists. Contemporary details meet decades-old crafting techniques here. Naturally, it’s had quite a lot of takers. The store was initially slated to open in Mumbai, courtesy of Reliance Brands. However, the pandemic is believed to have put a plug in the plans.

In July this year, Pottery Barn launched its online store – much to the delight of design enthusiasts in the country. However, this move wasn’t its first rodeo with India’s design landscape. In 2016, the brand made waves with its collaboration with Bollywood’s ace designer Sabyasachi to release a holiday collection of plates, table tops, ornaments, linen, and jewellery boxes. Now with the new store, India joins the likes of the United States, Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Philippines, and Australia – each of which play host to Pottery Barn’s designs.

To shop online, head to the official website here.

Address: Unit No. 24, Upper Ground Floor, Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi

All images: Courtesy Pottery Barn India