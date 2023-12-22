Leading hospitality brand, Aman forays into a new design venture titled ‘Aman Interiors’

Aman Interiors, one of the world’s most renowned lifestyle brands marks upon a new venture- Aman Interiors, which celebrates the brand’s unique design ethos at a larger scale

There is nothing more soothing than a day well spent amidst the best of luxury and Aman, the world’s most iconic hospitality and lifestyle brand is here to take care of the same. Known for attracting the masses through the brand’s impeccable design credentials and much-loved aesthetics, Aman is all set to step afoot into a new venture aka Aman Interiors. Based on the constant demands from long-standing clients, Aman Interiors enables clients to engage with the brand’s distinct design language at a deeper level. It comprises of Foundations Collection of select furniture designs, which are brought to life by international artisans and specialist suppliers. These designs are bespoke to Aman and are inspired from its destinations across the globe and are available to clients upon enquiry. In addition to the above Aman Interiors will partner with architecture and design greats such as Kengo Kuma, to collaborate on limited-edition furniture pieces The company will also offer an interior design and sourcing service for owners of Aman Branded Residences, curating antiques and furniture. Throwing light on this new venture further we have Morad Tabrizi, CEO of Aman Interiors talking about the above.

In conversation with Morad Tabrizi, CEO of Aman interiors

Tell us a little something about this new venture of yours.

Aman Interiors is a new division for the Aman brand which captures the long-standing passion for and celebration of design which has been integral to the Aman experience since its inception in 1988. We are a multidisciplinary service, based in our London design studio, offering turn-key, personalised interior design services for our Aman branded residence owners, as well as bespoke furniture designs inspired by the Aman aesthetic, which are available for all to purchase upon enquiry. The development of this venture was driven by the demand from our clients to bring the essence of Aman into their homes, often asking to buy pieces of furniture from within our hotels during their trips.

What is quiet luxury to you and how do you incorporate that in your new division?

My interpretation of quiet luxury is timeless, understated elegance. I believe strongly in provenance, craft, and a depth of consideration for each detail which embodies the notion of luxury but with restraint.

Throw some light on the future collaborations of Aman Interiors

Our principle will be to develop collaborative limited-edition pieces with architecture and design Visionaries. The Migumi collection with Kengo Kuma not only represents this ambition but is also a seamless continuation of our partnership with him as the architect of Aman Miami Beach Residences. This connection and his deep understanding of the Aman ethos are visible in the pieces he has designed for us, creating synergy and conversation between the architecture of the building itself and the furniture which will live within this space.

What is the vision behind Aman Interiors?

Time is the most precious and finite commodity we have. Our vision is to create spaces our clients want to spend time in, a place where they can relax and recharge – a sanctuary – embodying the spirit of Aman.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Aman