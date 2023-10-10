Lladró’s new space in India greets us with nothing but sheer opulence

Elegance, intricacy and attention to detail are three of the many mainstays of Lladró, a brand that works around porcelain perfection. After 23 years of making a mark in the Indian market, the brand is here with yet another store, which is also Lladró’s second-largest store in the world. Talking about the same we have the brand’s global creative director, Cristina Egido elaborating on new space.

Making our humble abodes and intricately managing each and every aspect bit by bit always holds a special place in our hearts, and this heartwarming experience is enhanced even further when we have names like Lladró adding their fair share of opulence to our living spaces. Mastering the art of porcelain for 70 years, Lladró is known for adding spectacular poetic designs to the decor domain. What kickstarted as a mere play of art has now turned into a legacy brand that curates some of the most exquisite creations all across the globe. With that said, India has been lucky enough to have the brand showcase some of its finest creations in the country for the last 23 years, and this year is even more special courtesy of yet another store opening in India. The store is all things grand, after all, it is the brand’s second-largest store in the world.

Lladró’s global creative director, Cristina Egido, talks about the India store:

Talking about the advent of the new store and the design concept of the boutique, Cristina Egido, the global creative director says “The new Lladró store in New Delhi, the second largest in the world, is one of a kind and first for the brand that offers the complete range of Lladró porcelain creations, from its striking large high Porcelain works to contemporary sculptures, accessories and home fragrances, as well as its lighting line. It is reflective of the brand’s diverse catalogue. The store offers a unique shopping experience, designed to facilitate interaction with Lladró’s current creations while also throwing light on the brand’s creative and artisan processes in a special area set aside for this purpose. This opening in New Delhi is part of Lladró’s mission to keep on revolutionising the art of porcelain, exploring its innovative creative possibilities and exhibiting them in experience-based spaces where the connection between the visitor and the creations is made through the senses.”

The massive space is filled to the brim with antique pieces from the brand, one is greeted with exquisite creations at every step and it is almost as if a whole new world is on each floor. “On the ground floor, forms and colours are the differentiating elements of the interior design project. Modular divisions that play with perspectives help guide visitors through the space, conjuring the atmospheres of fantasy and dreamlike architecture. The colours cover a gamut of peach, green sage, and sand tones that create a cohesive ambience. The first floor highlights the traditional legacy of Heritage pieces. This space exhibits the breadth of the brand’s creative universe with a special focus on the series Spirit of India, whose pieces capture the values and attributes of Hindu iconography with a great wealth of details and colours. Finally, the second floor exhibits the great masterpieces of the High Porcelain category alongside a selection of New Classics with a VIP lounge designed in collaboration with a homegrown Indian designer Kanv Budhiraja from House of Vandana.” adds Cristina.

Even after 70 years of mastering porcelain art, Lladró is a brand that never shies away from innovation and constantly reworks its signature sculptures with contemporary twists to the same. Commenting on the same Cristina adds “We are constantly innovating and creating new and exciting designs every year. This year we will be introducing limited edition sculpture in collaboration with Laolu Senbanjo, a renowned Nigerian artist based in New York. Soon, we will also release our first physical project. We also plan to introduce art editions, a new category of limited contemporary designs, in collaboration with renowned artists and designers across the world. Lladró is rapidly expanding in India with plans to expand in two more locations in South and West India.”

India is a country of rich heritage and opulent traditions and when you combine that with Lladró’s lasting legacy you know the result is anything, but ordinary. So, talking about Lladró’s extraordinary success in India Cristina Egido says “Lladró has been present in India for 23 years now with a total of eight boutiques across all metropolitan cities in the country- Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata. The response from Indian consumers is influenced by their appreciation for art, culture, and craftsmanship, which aligns with Lladró’s design language. Over the years, the demand has only grown with India becoming the third-largest market for the brand in the world. Before the year 2000, Indian collectors would travel to Europe and bring their prized Lladró creations. It was in the year 2000, the brand launched the first limited edition sculpture of Lord Ganesha which was the beginning of the celebration of India on the global front. Lladró has been synonymous with gifting worldwide and especially in India for weddings, birthdays, anniversaries and festivals. The Indian customer has always loved the heritage creations which have been the language since the inception of the brand but over the years, we have seen a growing appreciation for the new concept of the brand. Our modern collectables of the origami collection, The Guest and Fierce Portrait Maks have made their way to homes of many collectors in metro cities of New Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore.”

Hero Image: Courtesy Featured Image: Courtesy Lladro.