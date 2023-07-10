An exhibition exploring how Obetee Carpets contributed to the livelihood of Mirzapur women

In conversation with Angelique Dhama, CEO at Obeetee Carpets about how the female employment programme started by Obeetee changed the lives of the women of Mizapur, Uttar Pradesh. Documented via, ‘Fate Lines’, an exhibition at Bikaner House in Delhi that captures their journey.

In 2015, Obeetee Carpets started their women weaver’s initiative which was committed to training women of Mirzapur to become skilled artisans for producing hand-knotted rugs. Fast forward to 2023, and the company has trained nearly 1,800 women in the art of carpet weaving, ensuring they become self-sustainable and finally independent. The result was a whopping 400% increase in female labour participation in the city of Mirzapur. This remarkable journey is documented via the stories of these women in ‘Fate Lines’, a photo exhibition that opened today at Bikaner House and will be open to the public till July 13.

Amongst these stories is the one of Rekha Devi from the district of Bhadohi (Uttar Pradesh) who was married to an alcoholic at a young age. Given his addiction and irregularities of work, she was left to fend for herself and her five children with no prospects of help, loans or jobs in cite. It was around this time that she heard about Obeetee Carpets’ women empowerment programme and how they were not only training women but also paying them to learn the craft. “The resistance was tremendous at first, both from within my household and fellow villagers. They questioned me on how a woman can go out of her home and work. But I fought it,” shares Rekha Devi who is now a master weaver with the brand and can tie a whopping 8,000 knots a day and works 8-12 hours in an Obeetee-run weaving centre. The story of Rekha Devi is one that is similar to the plight of many women in rural India so when one gains the financial independence to not run the household but also educate the next generation, it is a matter of pride. Rekha Devi’s journey is one of the many tales of women who have come to triumph with the aid of Obeetee Carpets.

We spoke to the brand’s CEO, Angelique Dhama about the weaves and these women weavers. “As a woman, it fills me with immense pride to witness my fellow sisters from rural areas stepping forward and taking their rightful place in the forefront, just like their urban counterparts. Seeing these women defy societal norms, overcome obstacles, and become agents of change is truly inspiring. It reaffirms the power of empowerment, education, and economic independence in transforming lives and reshaping communities.

Angelique Dhama of Obeetee Carpets on the empowerment of Mirzapur women:

Can you take us through Obeetee’s journey with the women of Mirzapur that started in 2017?

Obeetee’s journey with the women of Mirzapur began in 2015 with the launch of their women weavers initiative. This program aimed to provide vocational training and employment opportunities for women in rural areas of Uttar Pradesh, specifically in Mirzapur. As an equal opportunities employer, Obeetee sought to reshape the traditional roles of women in villages by empowering them through skill development and financial independence. The program focused on training women in the art of weaving, which is an integral part of the local culture and heritage.

Since its inception in 2015, the women weaver initiative has made significant progress. Over the years, Obeetee has successfully trained and empowered more than 1200 women through this program. These women have acquired valuable weaving skills and have been able to apply them to create high-quality handcrafted rugs and carpets. The initiative has not only provided vocational training but has also played a vital role in uplifting the socio-economic status of these women and their families. By offering employment opportunities, Obeetee has enabled them to earn a sustainable income, which has improved their quality of life and provided better prospects for their children’s education and overall well-being.

What are some of the tangible/visible changes in their livelihood?

I am incredibly proud of the impact our women weaver’s initiative has had in Mirzapur. Over the years, we have trained nearly 1800 women, transforming them into exceptional weavers who can tie up to 9,000 knots per day. Their craftsmanship is remarkable, with intricate designs ranging from 15 to 300 knots per square inch. This initiative has brought tangible changes to their livelihoods. These women have gained financial independence and improved living conditions through their employment. They invest a significant portion of their earnings in their children’s education, particularly for their daughters. This reflects a positive shift in mindset and a commitment to creating a more equitable world.

Additionally, their work preserves the rich cultural heritage of the region. By creating handcrafted rugs and carpets, they contribute to the preservation of traditional weaving techniques and artistic expressions. Our women weaver’s initiative represents our values of equality and empowerment. It fills me with hope and optimism to witness the transformative impact on these women’s lives. Obeetee is honoured to be part of their journey and remains committed to their continued progress towards a brighter future.

What are the ways Obeetee aids these women?

At Obeetee, we are dedicated to supporting and empowering women weavers through transformative initiatives. Our collaboration with Project Mala focuses on educating their children, breaking the cycle of limited opportunities and shaping a brighter future. We believe in the power of education to transform lives and create lasting change. Furthermore, our partnership with organisations like Pratham helps improve learning outcomes in the community, benefiting thousands of children. Through these initiatives, we aim to create a more equitable society, where women are empowered, children receive quality education, and communities thrive.

How did the photography exhibition, ‘Fate Lines’ come about?

The exhibition “Fate Lines” came about as a powerful portrayal of the transformative impact of Obeetee on the lives of women in Mirzapur. Recognising the significance of women’s employment for India’s future growth, the exhibition showcases the stories of women from the heart of Uttar Pradesh, who defied societal norms and patriarchal practices to work against all odds.

Through a collection of 65 photographs, the exhibition unravels sensational stories of these women who, until 2017, had never stepped out of their homes. Faced with husbands who were either alcoholics, gamblers, or simply unwilling to work, these women made a rare rebellion by becoming the breadwinners of their families. They took the bold step to learn the ancient art of carpet making, and in doing so, have become the torchbearers of a changing society.

“Fate Lines” portrays their inspiring journey, highlighting their determination, resilience, and the significant role they play in reshaping the social fabric of the region. These women have shattered traditional barriers and become symbols of empowerment and progress. The exhibition serves as a testament to their courage and Obeetee’s commitment to transforming lives and fostering a more inclusive society.

What for you has been the biggest takeaway from the entire experience?

The entire experience has been incredibly enlightening and impactful for me. While we have been involved in the initiative for a long time, we hadn’t truly witnessed the transformative changes happening in these women’s lives first-hand. The ‘Fate Lines’ exhibition provided us with face-to-face interaction and an opportunity to see the profound impact of our efforts.

The biggest takeaway from this experience is the realisation that our work is making a tangible difference. It has strengthened my belief in the importance of creating equal opportunities and empowering women, not just in Mirzapur but across the country. The ‘Fate Lines’ exhibition has served as a reminder of the incredible potential that lies within each individual, and the impact we can have when we come together to effect positive change.

All Images: Courtesy Obeetee Carpets.