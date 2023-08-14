Elevating home décor: Rhea Khuranna’s re | arrange unveiled

In the realm of home décor, where style meets functionality and sophistication blends with affordability, a new star has emerged to captivate the hearts of discerning homeowners and design enthusiasts alike. Meet Rhea Khuranna, the visionary founder of rearrange (styled as re | arrange), a luxury lifestyle brand that sets a new standard for soft furnishings with its international flair and personalised touch.

Amidst the captivating world of Indian home décor, where creativity merges with opulence and sophistication, we find Rhea Khuranna, a bootstrapped entrepreneur making waves in the design industry through her brand, re | arrange. With a Master’s in Marketing Strategy and Innovation from Cass Business School, Khuranna combines business acumen and artistic flair in her designs. Her creations showcase feminine intricacies entwined with bold details, offering a glimpse into the essence of a 21st-century woman’s soul.

Her journey began with a relentless pursuit of stylish, functional, and personalized soft furnishings, aiming to establish a sanctuary of luxury and affordability beyond conventional limits. “As I shuffled from place to place in the city, seeking home décor that truly resonated with the soul of my home, I realised the Indian textile and soft furnishings market left much to be desired,” shares Rhea. This realisation ignited the spark that led to the birth of re | arrange, a brand destined to fill the void in the niche segment of customers seeking bespoke solutions that amplify their individuality. “I believe re | arrange is a subconscious peek into the personality of a 21st-century woman, her choices, and her love for feminine pieces with hints of bold detailing, which pretty much resonates with my personal style.”

The core of re | arrange lies in personalization, going beyond mere bedding and sizing to cater to the creative souls of its customers. “From textures and designs to fabrics and an exquisite array of 108 shades, the level of customisation knows no bounds,” shares Khuranna. Embodying the essence of timeless allure, the re | arrange product range showcases a colour palette oscillating between muted shades of nude, grey, and blush tones embellished with bold accents of gold foiling, quilting, ruffles, embroideries, and velvet appliqué, reflecting an unyielding commitment to sophistication. Further adding, “For those with an eye for aesthetics, re | arrange even extends the canvas of possibilities, crafting shades beyond the existing palette for the true connoisseurs of beauty.” Here’s a peek into Rhea Khuranna’s mind, inspiration and everything that went behind the conceptualization of re | arrange.

Rhea Khuranna at Home: “I am a home soul, and I love spending quality time with my family and friends. I also have a diploma in Indian Classical Music, and I love to jam with my husband Avik Chatterjee, owner of Speciality Restaurants Ltd., which houses brands such as Mainland China and Oh! Calcutta, among many others. Besides, both Avik and I love to cook together as we are both passionate about food. Quite often, you will catch us cooking some authentic Japanese food at home and even some freshly baked pizzas in our Ooni oven. Overall, we are suckers for some authentic food experiences!”

Your gateway to Design? “I was working at a boutique marketing agency before, so my love for design stems way back from marketing and branding. While I was working, my mother was deeply passionate about customizing soft furnishings and used to do it in her own small way. I stepped in and took it up as my passion project, seeing more potential for marketing and branding. I was also re-doing my house around that time, and that’s when I found this space super limited. So, I took it into my own hands full-time to ‘brighten up my home with the slightest additions and make it luxurious while also keeping affordability in mind’.”

Bridging the Gap: “The standard soft furnishings available may not seamlessly blend with your interiors or reflect your personal style. It is always a trade-off between luxury and affordability. This market represents an extremely niche segment, and it was in this space that I saw a significant gap and an opportunity to provide customised solutions. Recognising the need for personalised options, not only in bedding and sizing but also in design and personalisation, I believe every home is unique and should exude warmth and comfort that aligns with one’s individual tastes in soft furnishings. That’s when the idea of bridging this gap between customisation and affordability came to me.”

What’s your Vision? “My vision is to offer customised solutions within four categories of soft furnishings – bed linen, table linen, cushion covers, and throws. In each of these categories, we cater to different sizes and allow customers to personalise the design, texture, and colour palette, all at an affordable price.”

Entrepreneurial Challenges? “Initially, I kept the business very bootstrapped. I started on my own without taking much help, it’s always hard to gain returns in the initial years and to get the word out. I also started during COVID, so the production aspect was a massive roadblock, as we source our fabric from the south and then send it to north India for quilting. Since the markets were shut at different times due to the alarming situation, the lead time for delivery would increase.”

Your Takeback: “However, looking back I feel COVID in a way did well for us as people started spending much more time at home doing up their houses and making it an extension of their personality. So, my takeaway from this would definitely be Time and Patience. Stay steady and ride the waves as they come.”

Go-to Elements: “Classic and timeless designs such as chevron and herringbone or maybe even pleats and stripes. I don’t want to retail something that is trending and looks good today but fades away tomorrow.”

Preferred Colour Palette: “Replete with muted colours, oscillating between shades of nude, grey, and blush tones with some bold detailing with dramatic elements like gold foiling, quilting, ruffles, embroideries, and velvet appliqué.”

Favourite travel destinations/properties for design inspiration? “London for the new home stores and Milan for its architecture and style.”

Most loved iconic designers/design brands and why? “Coco Chanel for her design ideology as I derive my inspiration from her. The designs emphasise simplicity, comfort, and sophistication which continue to remain a legacy because of the timeless/classic approach.”

The re | arrange Connoisseur: “I envision a true patron of re | arrange to be well-travelled, with a keen interest in adding perfection to their home décor pieces as well as the soft furnishings and have a sharp focus on balancing the aesthetic with comfort. They know that a throw and a few cushions here and there go a long way in adding that much-needed character to your living space.”

What sets re | arrange apart? “As compared to our competitors, our bedspreads are reversible and offer this utility at an affordable price point. The designs are contemporary yet chic and allow the global tastemaker to weave these pieces into her everyday décor with effortless ease.”

Must-haves from the re | arrange Lineup: “My favourite from re | arrange has to be the cotton reversible bedspreads with dual colours on either side. Also, because cotton is breathable, sustainable, machine washable, and affordable.”

Design Wishlist: “Rugs/ Kashmiri carpets; because one is never enough! Fresh Indoor plants in my living spaces. Venetian Mirrors in unique maximalist designs.”

What’s next? “We are tapping into a new range of bedspreads with dainty motifs and pastel colours exclusively for older kids aged between 5- 15 years with re|arrange kids. In addition, we are also looking to list ourselves on e-commerce platforms such as Nykaa so that we can share the love for re | arrange with all our customers across the country!”