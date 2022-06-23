Ana De Armas is all set to honour the charms of Marilyn Munroe in her biopic-‘BLONDE’

facebook
23 Jun 2022 10:10 PM

Jhanvi Duggal
She is coming, she is almost there! Gear up for an intense binge session this September, as Andrew Dominik brings together the legends of Marilyn Munroe in his latest venture, Blonde with Ana de Armas playing the blond beauty.

Waiting for the next big release is one thing we all tend to manifest. Especially post-pandemic, staying glued to the OTT platforms and waiting for your favourite ventures to release is definitely one of the greatest pass times. So, if being couch potatoes and making the most of your ‘Netflix and chill’ vibe is what you love to do, then we have yet another stunning release for the critic inside of you. Yes, you guessed right, the teaser of the most awaited biopic, ‘Blonde’, is out! Based on Joyce Carol Oates’s bestselling novel, ‘Blonde’ is a daunting representation of the American blonde bombshell, Marilyn Munroe. 

Ana De Armas represents the blonde beauty in ‘Blonde’

Marilyn Munroe
@netflixqueue

The director Andrew Dominik, tends to narrate the human side of the story and highlight the existing charms of Munroe’s dynamic mark in Hollywood. And now, the woman behind the camera, the one taking rounds on the gram these days, Ana De Armas, is the one to play Marilyn Munroe in ‘Blonde’. Dominik’s vision is all about luring you into the story of one of Hollywood’s gorgeous divas, which we all got besotted with at one point. With Netflix announcing the release date as September 23rd, and Ana De Armas posting the teaser, the buildup is definitely worth the wait. 

Ana De Armas’s resemblance with the blonde beauty is just uncanny and that is part of the reason behind all the craze after the teaser released. The ‘No Time To Die’ fame actress bagged the role after a lot of anticipation and is finally perceived as the perfect fit for the role. Andrew Dominik made sure to give you a fair chance to relive some of Munroe’s notable highlights, from the iconic white dress blow from ‘Seven Year Itch’ to an evocative montage of her life. So, pull up your socks and get ready to witness Marilyn Munroe a.k.a. Norma Jeane’s life through her own lens.

And now, just to give your pounding hearts a reason to slow down, have a look at the teaser below! 

Jhanvi Duggal
