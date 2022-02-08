Wayne Rooney’s documentary: Release date, where to stream and all you need to know

One way for football fans to know more about their beloved players is by watching a documentary that reveals all. Adding to the list of many such documentaries based on football stars is the latest one tracking the life of Former England and Manchester United star — Wayne Rooney. The documentary, titled Rooney, will be released on 11 February and will be available to stream on Amazon Prime.

Wayne Rooney’s Documentary

What do we know about it

The documentary will show Rooney’s journey from the junior leagues to becoming the record-breaking goal scorer for Manchester United and playing for the national team England. Along with the highs, Rooney will touch upon the controversial moments of his life as well.

Rooney entered the football scene as a 16-year-old player in Everton in 2002. In one of the matches, his performance against Arsenal brought him in the limelight. In 2004, he joined Manchester United where he went on to become the club’s leading goal scorer and captain.

Not just his glorious career, the documentary will also give fans a glimpse of his personal life including his mental health and all the headlines that he, along with his wife Coleen Rooney, made which were far from football. The documentary will also feature former star football players such as David Beckham and Rio Ferdinand.

When and where to watch

The documentary will have a worldwide release on the OTT platform Amazon Prime on 11 February 2022. Lorton Entertainment has produced the documentary which has been directed by BAFTA winner Matt Smith. He is also the brain behind the documentaries on David Beckham and Rio Ferdinand.

Wayne Rooney’s achievements and what he is doing now

Apart from being the record breaking goal scorer for Manchester United, he has also won the Europa League with Reds. He has won five Premier League titles and the Champions League in 2008. At the moment, he is the manager of the Championship club – Derby County.

