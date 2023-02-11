These popular Indian markets offer the most unique home decor items

Shopping is something many of us like to indulge in from time to time. While some like to shop for clothes and accessories, others might go for home decor items to adorn their space. If you are among the latter, this guide to some of the best home decor markets in India can help you find beautiful and aesthetic pieces that even your guests will complement.
Home decor markets in India have something to offer to all kinds of shoppers. From vintage and contemporary decor items to various types of furniture, crockery and tapestry, you will be amazed at the variety of products to choose from. And those who have an eye for not just traditional but quirky things as well can easily spot pieces to pick up while exploring these markets.
What are Indian home decor markets famous for?
Dotted across the country, these markets are famous for offering unique collections. While the Banjara Market in Gurugram offers numerous vintage artefacts and furniture, Juna Bazaar in Pune will leave you in awe with its shimmering chandeliers and intricately designed tea sets.
Visitors can shop for impressive handicrafts at Hyderabad’s Begum Bazaar and gorgeous, classic wall hangings at Raipur Gate of Gujarat to enhance the aesthetics of their homes and offices.
Not just that, many of these shopping hubs are years old and offer a glimpse into the history of the city. And, no matter when you visit, you will always find them bustling with people because, in India, we don’t need an occasion to shop.
Best markets in India for buying home decor items
One of the famous home decor markets in India, the Banjara market is full of eye-catching decorative items for your space. Most of the items are entirely handmade and designed by local artisans and the rest are manufactured in different states of India. Some of the decorative items are second-hand but they are also in good shape to be used again. The market is known for the variety it offers visitors. It will be difficult to leave empty-handed once you are in this heaven of home decor items.
Things to buy: Wooden frames, minimalistic candle holders, lanterns, decorative mirrors, beautiful vases, aesthetic storage items, various kinds of furniture, and more.
Image Credit: Shashank Agarwal/Shutterstock
The popular Juna Bazaar is for people who have a dire craze for ancient home decor items. One of the oldest markets in India, serving its visitors for nearly 220 years now, the Juna Bazaar is a flea market and an all-time famous shopping hub in Pune. Starting from hardware tools to attractive junk accessories, you’ll find everything here to give your home an aesthetic touch.
Things to buy: Striking paintings, junk accessories, vintage typewriters, musical instruments, brass statues, vintage artefacts, telescopes, magnificent portraits, antique coins, and more.
Image Credit: Things to do in Pune/Instagram
Ask anyone in Kolkata for a one-stop shopping place and they will direct you to Gariahat, where you can shop for anything from eye-catching clothing to attractive ornaments. Well-known as one of the most popular home decor markets in India, the place is occupied with literally everything all year long.
Whatever you need for your home and for yourself, you’ll get it here in abundance. The people of Kolkata often identify Gariahat as one of the must-visit places in the city and that, people are likely to get obsessed with the place on their very first visit.
Things to buy: Cutleries of various kinds, frames, paintings, clothing, accessories, decorative objects, artefacts, sculptures, potteries, wall hangings, and more.
Image Credit: Things to do in Kolkata/Instagram
While the Chickpet Market of Bengaluru is famous for being congested, it is also the most happening in the city. It is a cluster of several lanes dotted with shops offering a wide range of attractive things to buy. Here, most of the stunning things are collected from various corners of India and sold under one roof.
Things to buy: Stationery items, lanterns, objects for the kitchen, apparel, decorative elements, clothing, striking artefacts, and more.
Image Credit: Things to do in Jaipur/Instagram
Doing complete justice to its name, the national capital’s Tip Top market offers truckloads of shopping options. Once you are here, you’ll be delighted to see a range of figurines, intricately designed craftworks, and a plethora of decorative items to take back home. This market is mostly visited by shoppers during weddings or the festive season because it offers a variety of excellent options for buying gifts in bulk.
Things to buy: Designed craftworks, glass articles, handicrafts, Italian silverware, stylish lampshades, marble flowers, whiskey and wine glasses, dining sets and more.
Image Credit: Things To Do In Delhi/Instagram
Nearly three centuries old, the Chandpole Bazar is located in the heart of Jaipur. It is widely popular, especially among locals for two major reasons: The market’s location, as it is a part of Jaipur’s walled city as well as the rich traditional marble handicrafts and the opulent supply of top-quality dry fruits from across the globe. The bazaar will bring you closer to the true legacy of Rajasthan.
Things to buy: Traditional marble handicrafts, lac and metallic jewellery, metal bangles, home decor items of several kinds, top-quality dry fruits, clothing and more.
Image Credit: Abhisheklegit/Shutterstock
One of the most popular home decor markets in India, Begum Bazar is the largest commercial market in Hyderabad. As the name suggests, it is by all means the ‘Begum’ of the entire market. Ranging from things to buy for yourself to buy for your home, this bazaar has got everything under the sun to ensure visitors do not get back home empty-handed.
Things to buy: Household items, designer furniture, perfumes, attractive cabinets, wardrobes, vintage seatings, magnificent home decorations and more.
Image Credit: Greg Zimmermann/Shutterstock
Gujarat markets are not just famous for mouth-watering snacks and sweets but also for eye-catching decorative items. If you happen to visit Gujarat and look for authentic Gujarati handicrafts along with other household items to give your home distinctive cultural touches, then Raipur Gate would be the one-stop destination.
Things to buy: Gujarati handicrafts, Khandava pottery, Bandhani, Lippan, kites, Phithora paintings, embroidered clothing items, and more.
Image Credit: Satish Parashar/Shutterstock
With a charming reputation as one of the best home decor markets in India, Zaveri Bazaar is known for being one of the finest home decor markets in India. As the name suggests — “Zaveri” as in ornaments — the market is equally famous for being home to stunning ornaments of all kinds. Visitors will also find stores of popular jewellery brands like Tanishq, UTZ, and Keertilals here. It’s almost as if the bazaar is divided into two popular sections — heavy jewellery and decorative elements.
Things to buy: Top-quality furniture, elegant dinnerware sets, vintage wall decorating items, vibrant photo frames made of wood and brass, finest jewellery, lifestyle goods, and more.
Image Credit: Parikh Mahendra N/Shutterstock
Situated in the Old-Latin quarter of Goa, the Marcou Artifacts is one of the best locations for carrying some decorative articles home. The primary feature of the market is that it offers hand-painted ceramic tiles, also known as ‘Azulejo’, which visitors often come across all over Goa. These tile designs were carried by the Portuguese to Goa. People purchasing these would be able to add some Portugal charm to their roofs.
Things to buy: Hand-painted ceramic tiles, miniature figurines, dreamcatchers, and other home decor items.
Image Credit: BooFamily/Shutterstock
Hero Image: Courtesy Vinayak Jagtap/Shutterstock; Feature Image: Courtesy Simona Bottone/Shutterstock
This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India and South Asia.
