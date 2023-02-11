These popular Indian markets offer the most unique home decor items

Shopping is something many of us like to indulge in from time to time. While some like to shop for clothes and accessories, others might go for home decor items to adorn their space. If you are among the latter, this guide to some of the best home decor markets in India can help you find beautiful and aesthetic pieces that even your guests will complement.

Home decor markets in India have something to offer to all kinds of shoppers. From vintage and contemporary decor items to various types of furniture, crockery and tapestry, you will be amazed at the variety of products to choose from. And those who have an eye for not just traditional but quirky things as well can easily spot pieces to pick up while exploring these markets.

What are Indian home decor markets famous for?

Dotted across the country, these markets are famous for offering unique collections. While the Banjara Market in Gurugram offers numerous vintage artefacts and furniture, Juna Bazaar in Pune will leave you in awe with its shimmering chandeliers and intricately designed tea sets.

Visitors can shop for impressive handicrafts at Hyderabad’s Begum Bazaar and gorgeous, classic wall hangings at Raipur Gate of Gujarat to enhance the aesthetics of their homes and offices.

Not just that, many of these shopping hubs are years old and offer a glimpse into the history of the city. And, no matter when you visit, you will always find them bustling with people because, in India, we don’t need an occasion to shop.

Best markets in India for buying home decor items